The Lodi Unified School District has created two new positions as part of its reorganization efforts to improve communication and support at its school sites.
Mark Dawson and Peter Lambert were named Area Directors in December, and will split duties among the two cities the district serves.
Dawson was assigned to Area 1, which encompasses all elementary, middle and high schools south of Eight Mile Road.
Lambert was assigned to Area 2, which encompasses all schools in Lodi, as well as those in the unincorporated parts of the county within district boundaries.
The district said Dawson and Lambert will provide direct supervision and assistance to school principals and coordinate with other departments in support of site operations.
In addition, they will monitor and evaluate the implementation of programs, plans, and budgets, the district said.
The new positions replace the assistant superintendents of elementary and secondary education, in accordance with a reorganization of the district’s educational services department, spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr said.
Dawson has been with the district for more than two decades, serving as a social science teacher, assistant principal, and principal of Plaza Robles and McNair high schools. He assumed his new role on Jan. 3.
“I’m honored that the Lodi Unified Board of Education has appointed me to the position of Area Director,” he said in a media statement. “I am in my 23rd year in education, all of which have been
with Lodi Unified across Stockton area schools. I am excited that I will be able to continue
to serve our Stockton area schools in my new role and I look forward to supporting our district’s goals.”
Most recently, Dawson was involved with the implementation of the Multi-Tiered System of
Supports at McNair, a framework that focuses on the alignment of systems for all students’ academic, behavioral, and social success.
He successfully guided the campus through the Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation process, which requires a school demonstrate the capacity for a high-quality learning environment.
Dawson holds a master’s degree in education from the California State University,
Sacramento, a teaching credential in social science from the California State University,
Chico, and a bachelor’s degree in social science from the California State University,
Sacramento.
“Mr. Dawson has provided decades of committed service to our Lodi Unified students and
families in north Stockton,” superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer said. “He is a dedicated and strategic leader in education who has continuously sought new and innovative ways to provide educational services that fulfill our mission. I know he will serve the district well in his new position as Area Director.”
Lambert is new to Lodi Unified, serving as a school administrator and math teacher for 30 years in middle and high schools throughout Sacramento and Yolo Counties, as well as in North Carolina.
He served as a school administrator in Elk Grove Unified for nine years and taught high school math for five years in North Carolina before serving as an assistant principal there for three years.
Most recently, he was the principal at Woodland Senior High School in the Woodland Joint Unified School District in Yolo County.
He assumed his new role on Wednesday.
“I am grateful that the Lodi Unified Board of Education appointed me to the position of
Area Director,” Lambert said. “I have been a successful educational leader with extensive experience in
meeting students’ diverse needs. I look forward to bringing this experience to the Lodi
Unified community. I am excited to work alongside a team that is committed to educating
students for success.”
Lambert has implemented Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports and
Social-Emotional Learning programs to address the social and emotional needs of students with a focus on restorative justice practices.
He has also led the early implementation of an Inclusive Practices Program and piloted a co-teaching program to increase collaboration among general education and special education teachers.
In addition, he served as a protégé in the California Association of Latino Superintendents and
Administrators superintendent mentoring program, and was named the 2022 CALSA region 2 site administrator of the year.
Lambert has a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at
Charlotte and a bachelor’s from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State
University. He also has a California administrative services credential.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Lambert to Lodi Unified,” associate superintendent Neil Young said. “Mr. Lambert joins our district with a wealth of educational experience across numerous school districts and states. He is well-versed in the educational needs of California students having served as an administrator in two of the largest school districts in California and most recently in Woodland Joint Unified. We know that his expertise will greatly benefit our students and staff.”
