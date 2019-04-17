LODI — Michael’s Miracle Foundation will host its first fundraiser dinner on Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Merlot at 23 W. Elm St. in Lodi.
Tickets are $35 a person for a catered tri-tip dinner. The tickets can be purchased through Facebook at www.facebook.com/ Michaelsmiraclefoundation/. There are still 50 tickets available for purchase.
Michael’s Miracle Foundation was started in honor of Michael Balsley-Rodriguez, a 13-year-old middle school student who accidentally shot and killed himself after playing with a gun.
Rodriguez was an active teen who loved sports and playing with his dogs. After losing her son, Silvia Van Steyn felt determined to keep his memory alive and created a nonprofit organization in his name called the Michael’s Miracle Foundation.
Van Steyn has been developing the organization since 2017, she has hosted barbecue dinners and fundraisers to fund scholarships for youths from low-income families looking to get involved in sports.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton councilman running for state senate
STOCKTON — Stockton City Councilmember Jesús Andrade announced his candidacy to represent the 5th State Senate District.
Andrade, a Democrat, will be vying for the seat that is currently represented by Democrat Cathleen Galgiani of Stockton.
Born and raised in South Stockton, Andrade grew up working for the family business, a company that specialized in training and managing hundreds of migrant workers for cherry and tomato harvests.
The first in his family to attend college, Andrade would later work with the California Charter School Association, educating parents and students about the barriers to education reform and what they could do to change the system that was failing kids across the state.
Andrade now serves as the CEO of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
— Oula Miqbel
Pacific Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit
STOCKTON —The Pacific Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit is a gathering of Pacific students, faculty, and alumni at the Don & Karen DeRosa University Center Ballroom at 901 Presidents Dr. in Stockton, from 5 to 8 p.m. today.
The goal of PIES is to showcase the work of students, to develop a collective community of Tigers interested in innovation and entrepreneurship, and to discuss entrepreneurial ideas and opportun- ities for the future.
The event will include:
• The Tiger Tradeshow, a marketplace of ideas where students will showcase their concepts and attendees will have a chance to network.
• The Pacific Pitch competition, judged by expert alumni.
• The Fantastic Forum, a public panel discussion composed of leading investors and entrepreneurs discussing emerging entrepreneurial needs and opportunities.
— Oula Miqbel