Five people were arrested in five separate incidents over the last two weeks on various weapons charges, the Lodi Police Department reported this week.
On Feb. 6, officers responded to the report of a suspicious person on Auto Center Drive just after 10 p.m. Officers located a person matching the description of the subject, later identified as 58-year-old Gary Johnson of Lodi. During a search, officers found a homemade firearm capable of firing a 12-gauge shotgun shell in his possession, police said. Johnson was arrested and booked into Lodi City Jail for weapons offenses, police said.
Officers responded to the report of a male with a gun at Hale Park on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was located, and officers found a 9mm handgun in his waistband during a search, police said. The teen was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall for weapons violations and gang enhancements, police said.
Just after midnight on Feb. 12, officers contacted 22-year-old Lodi resident William Smith in the 00 block of South Main Street for loitering. During a search, Smith was found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin and a loaded .38 caliber revolver, police said. Smith was arrested and booked into Lodi City Jail for weapons and drug offenses, police said.
Detectives with the department’s special investigations Unit contacted a 15-year-old boy in the area of Church and Locust streets on Feb. 14. During a probation search, detectives found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in the boy’s possession, police said. He was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall for various weapons violations and gang enhancements, police said.
At about 11 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Church and Mendocino streets. A 17-year-old boy fled from the vehicle, police said, but was detained shortly afterward in a nearby yard. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle, which was determined to belong to the boy, police said. He was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile hall for various firearms charges and obstructing a police officer, police said.
The department reminds everyone who sees suspicious activity to contact Lodi Police Dispatch at 209-333-6727.