LODI — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Lodi community for information about a burglary that occurred in the 5400 block of East Harney Lane on Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office said a resident heard a noise inside their home, and when they went to investigate, they found an unknown man inside the home.
The man fled with another man with some of the victim’s property. The pair drove away in a gray or silver Volkswagen Jetta with a damaged rear window, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-468-4400, and reference case number 19-31052.
— Wes Bowers
Volunteers sought to serve on commissions
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions.
The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Jan. 10.
The Board of Supervisors will consider qualified applications at the Board meeting of Feb. 11.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton center gets grant to help human trafficking survivors
STOCKTON — Stockton Community Medical Center will be getting more than half a million dollars from a federal grant to help human trafficking survivors find a safe haven.
The money will fund Community Medical Centers in 18 locations throughout San Joaquin County. The centers will provide care for trafficking victims for everything from mental health struggles to substance abuse starting next year.
The survivors who will get care at these centers include men and women in both sexual and labor exploitation.
— Oula Miqbel