COVID-19 Update

CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS
  • 258 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 14 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
  • 699 cases in Sacramento County, including 6 in Galt, 1 in Isleton and 125 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 26 deaths; 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, and 7 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients are 17 or younger, 296 patients are ages 18 to 49, 173 patients are 50 to 64, and 225 patients are 65 or older.
  • 8 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 7 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). Neither county has reported any deaths. 
  • 121 cases in Stanislaus County, with 2 deaths (77 recovered).
  • 806 cases in Alameda County, with 21 deaths.
  • 530 cases in Contra Costa County, with 11 deaths.
  • 21,706 cases in California, with 605 deaths. No data on recoveries.
  • 526,396 cases in the United States, with 20,463 deaths. 31,270 have recovered.
  • 1,771,514 cases worldwide, with 108,503 deaths. 402,110 have recovered.

Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus