- 258 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 14 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 699 cases in Sacramento County, including 6 in Galt, 1 in Isleton and 125 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 26 deaths; 14 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, and 7 in the unincorporated county. 5 patients are 17 or younger, 296 patients are ages 18 to 49, 173 patients are 50 to 64, and 225 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Calaveras County (2 recovered), and 7 cases in Amador County (2 recovered). Neither county has reported any deaths.
- 121 cases in Stanislaus County, with 2 deaths (77 recovered).
- 806 cases in Alameda County, with 21 deaths.
- 530 cases in Contra Costa County, with 11 deaths.
- 21,706 cases in California, with 605 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 526,396 cases in the United States, with 20,463 deaths. 31,270 have recovered.
- 1,771,514 cases worldwide, with 108,503 deaths. 402,110 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available.