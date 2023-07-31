STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced last week that Jesus Solano Ocampo, 33, of Galt, pled no contest to charges that include the transportation and sale of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of an operable firearm and narcotics, and was sentenced to nine years in state prison.
Ocampo was stopped in a car with about 80,000 fentanyl pills and a usable firearm.
A search of his residence and a storage unit resulted in some 60 pounds of methamphetamine and additional firearms being located by investigators, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Lodi Newcomers to hold luncheon
LODI — The Lodi Newcomers Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at DeVinci’s Restaurant, 220 N. Church St., Suite 3, Lodi. Meal choices will be chicken with lasagna or ravioli, both of which will be $22.
The social hour will start at 11 a.m., the meeting at 11:45 a.m. and lunch at noon. Reservations must be made by Sunday, Aug. 6 by calling Lisa Knight at 209-141-1505.
Sayla to hold Musical Theater Workshop
LODI — Sayla Music Academy will hold a one-day Musical Theater Workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the school, 21 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The workshop is intended for students in seventh through 12th grades, to prepare for an audition. Students will learn how to slate, work with an accompanist, and receive feedback on vocal technique and acting choices. The cost is $150 per student.
The day will culminate with a performance at 7 p.m. at Changing Faces Theater Company, 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
Participants are encouraged to schedule a lesson with Alexandra Annen ahead of time to finalize song choice and communicate expectations for the workshop.
For more information, to enroll in the workshop or to schedule a lesson, call 209-981-4303 or visit www.saylamusic academy.com.
Herd Fest comes to Galt’s Saturday Market
GALT — Check out some of Galt’s live cows at the Herd Fest during the monthly Saturday Market, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the 4th Street Promenade. There will also be vendors, a kids’ petting zoo and live music performed by The Travelers Band.
Job fair to be held in Galt this week
GALT — The Galt Job and Resource Fair will be held at Littleton Center, 410 Civic Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
For more information, call 209-744-7702.
Galt food pantry to host BBQ For the Build
GALT — Sunshine Food Pantry and the Resource Center Inc. will host BBQ For the Build from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Galt Methodist Church, 571 C St., Galt.
Barbecue tri-tip and chicken will be served, and will be available for curbside pickup from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50, and can are available at the Galt Methodist Church office, 220 6th St., or by calling Mark King at 209-662-6915. Proceeds go to The Building Fund.
For more information, visit www.sunshinefood pantry.org.
