STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced last week that Jesus Solano Ocampo, 33, of Galt, pled no contest to charges that include the transportation and sale of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of an operable firearm and narcotics, and was sentenced to nine years in state prison.

Ocampo was stopped in a car with about 80,000 fentanyl pills and a usable firearm.