WHERE YOU CAN VOTE IN LODI
Four of the county’s 34 voter service centers are located in Lodi, and another is located in Lockeford.
The centers are at Woodlake Plaza, 2401 W. Turner Road, Suite 100; the Lodi Grape Festival at 413 E. Lockeford St.; One.Lodi, located at 2248 Tienda Drive; and Hutchins Street Square, located at 125 S. Hutchins St.
The voter service center in Lockeford can be found at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road. Centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
JUST NEED TO DROP OFF A BALLOT?
Voters can take their ballots to one of 28 drop-off boxes, four of which are in Lodi, including Robinson’s Feed Co., at 1150 E. Victor Road; Van Ruiten Family Winery at 340 W. Highway 12; Lodi City Hall at 221 W. Pine St.; and De Vinci’s Delicatessen and Catering at 220 S. Church St.
Drop boxes can also be found at Viaggio Estate & Winery at 100 E. Taddei Road in Acampo, as well as Young’s Payless IGA at 18980 N. Highway 88 in Lockeford. Ballots are accepted at the drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the ROV’s office by Nov. 20.