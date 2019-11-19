LODI — Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a man and woman sleeping in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Arundel Court at 7 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Officers contacted the pair, and found they were in possession of a large amount of illegal drugs, police said. A search of the vehicle also found packaging materials and a digital scale, police said.
William Nigro and Chelsie Berry were both arrested on suspicion of drug sales-related offenses. Nigro was also arrested on suspicion of providing false information to a police officer, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Bee film needs help to play at Lodi Stadium 12
LODI — The Big Valley Beekeepers Guild is hoping to bring the documentary “The Pollinators” to Lodi’s Stadium 12 Cinema, but they need to pre-sell a handful of tickets to do it.
On Monday afternoon, they were just 17 tickets short of their goal to bring the film to Lodi.
The documentary shares the stories of commercial beekeepers who travel the country with their hives to serve agriculture.
If they pre-sell enough tickets, the movie will be show at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the movie theater, 109 N. School St., Lodi. Tickets are $14.50 and can be purchased at tickets.
demand.film (with a $1.95 booking fee per ticket).
For more information about the Big Valley Beekeepers Guid, visit www. bigvalleybeekeepersguild.
org.
— Kyla Cathey
Lodi Public Library to host prenatal classes
LODI — Lodi Public Library will offer free prenatal classes beginning Dec.12, from 6 to 7 p.m. inside the Library’s Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
Prenatal classes will be led by Kim Italians, a certified birth doula — a professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical, and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labor, or has recently given birth.
Seating for the class is limited. Register online at kimyourdotingdoula.wix
— Oula Miqbel
Sandhill Crane Festival art at Lodi Public Library
LODI — Children’s art from the Sandhill Crane Festival will be available for viewing through Nov. 27 in the Bud Sullivan Community Room at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St.
— Oula Miqbel
Red Cross offers gift cards for blood donors
LODI — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
Those who come out to give until Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need.
To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App at www.redcrossblood.org, or call 800-733-2767.
The Red Cross visits Hutchins Street Square from 12:30 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Parade of Lights to take place Dec. 5
LODI — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi will host the 24th annual Lodi Parade of Lights on Dec. 5, starting at 6:17 p.m.
The parade illuminates the streets of downtown with floats adorned in elaborate artistic pieces that are made using Christmas lights.
Each float is decorated by a company or organization that enters a submission that incorporates the theme selected by the Kiwanis Club.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Lighting of the Night to be Dec. 7
GALT — The Lighting of the Night ceremony will be held at the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive, Galt. Festivities begin at 4 p.m.
The ceremony will include the Holiday Musical Performance, Food Truck Mania and vendor booths, and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:10 p.m. The Lighting of the Night Parade will begin at 6:30 pm.
For more information visit the City of Galt Lighting of the Night webpage at www.ci.galt.ca.us.
— Oula Miqbel