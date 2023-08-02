Cars filled with families pulled up to curbs at campuses all across Lodi Tuesday as children attended the first day of school for the 2023-23 year.
Lodi Unified School District is one of the first in the state to hold its first day of instruction this week.
With 50 campuses in Lodi, Stockton, Lockeford, Acampo and Woodbridge, more than 27,000 students were expected to attend class Tuesday.
At Leroy Nichols Elementary School on South Crescent Avenue, parents escorted their children to the front door, helping them find cards that informed them who their teachers were and where their classrooms were located on campus.
Tuesday was Alek Masco’s very first day at school as one of the new kindergarten students at Nichols.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “I like kindergarten. I like making new friends.”
His mother Kris was excited, but also a little apprehensive that her firstborn was heading into class.
“I’m sad and excited,” she said. “And I’m a little worried, just about the unknown.”
Stephanie Meese had the same feelings, although she has had a student enrolled at Nichols before. Her son Brandon will also be attending kindergarten this year.
“I’m excited,” she said. “But it’s his first year, so it’s a little scary.”
Brandon, however, was not thrilled about having to come to school. He said he wanted to stay home for a longer summer vacation.
“Now I won’t get sun in my face,” he said with a pout. “But I’m going to have a lot of friends.”
His older sister Alena was happy to be coming back to school, to see her friends and meet new people on her first day as a Nichols third-grader.
“I’m excited because I’m going to have a new teacher,” she said.
Brandon Meese doesn’t have to wait long for a break from school, as students will have Oct. 2-13 off, as well as Nov. 22 for a five day-Thanksgiving weekend break.
Winter break is Dec. 25 to Jan. 5, and spring break is March 18-29. Summer vacation begins June 3.
