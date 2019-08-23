In a 3-2 split vote, the Lodi City Council gave its approval for a 27-lot subdivision to be built on Cochran Road.
The new subdivision, known as Vineyard Terrace, will replace the 5.2 acres of property that was once the Twin Arbors Athletic Club.
Councilman Doug Kuehne and Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce voted against the project. The lots’ sizes were smaller than the homes in the surrounding Sunwest neighborhood, they said.
The average lot size on the subdivision map is 7,268 square feet, with the smallest lot being 6,383 square feet, Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman said.
The Lodi Planning Commission held three meetings with public hearings on the agenda, which allowed residents in the community an opportunity to present their stances on the project. Some neighbors did not view it favorably, because they felt the new subdivision was not consistent with the surrounding neighborhood.
“Sunwest 1 has a CCNR stating homes must have a minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet, and I measured our curb-to-curb distance, which is 55 feet. Anything less than that is not consistent with Sunwest,” Kerry Hilder, a Sunwest homeowner, said at the Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 9.
The subdivision map that was initially introduced depicted 28 lots that were 7,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with streets whose curb-to-curb distance was 32 feet. That map was rejected by the Planning Commission.
At the Feb. 13 meeting, a new subdivision map of 27 lots with a street curb-to-curb distance of 33 feet was approved by the Planning Commission.
Despite adjustments made to the subdivision map, Kuehne wanted the developer of the project, Michael Florsheim of DMS Squared Homes Inc., to reduce the subdivision to 26 lots.
“I would prefer it for each lot be a minimum of 7,000 square feet, but I can bite at each lot being 6,500,” Kuehne said.
Florsheim opposed the reduction because he was guaranteed by contract that he would develop 27 homes.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi asked Florsheim if he would be willing to reconfigure the lots to add more square footage to each home under 6,500 square feet.
Hoffman said the planning staff and the developer could discuss reconfiguring lots five through 17 to add more square footage to the homes facing the Woodbridge Irrigation District canal.
“The reason lots one through 11 have more square footage is because they are going to be ranch-style homes, to match the existing neighborhood adjacent to the new subdivision,” said Steve Pechin, a civil engineer at Baumbach & Piazza, the engineering design firm hired by Florsheim.
Pechin said the lots that have less square footage overlooking the WID canal will be two-story residences.
“If we reconfigure the lots to be wider, then that takes some of the square footage of other lots, and the space for the private sewer system and pump,” Pechin said.
Following Pechin’s explanation, Nakanishi said he no longer thought it was necessary to reconfigure the subdivision map.