It was almost allowed to die. To simply rot in place.
The bear hoisted back to its rightful position atop the Lodi Arch on Wednesday is the undisputed symbol of the community.
It is formidable, an estimated 500 pounds. Its recent refurbishing has restored its golden radiance. It is prominent, resting 40 feet above Pine Street on a classic Mission arch created more than a century ago.
But its long life has not been without struggle and suffering -- and even a bit of mystery.
The bear survives to this day because each time it has faced peril, Lodians rallied to save it.
Most recently, that includes an artist with a golden touch, Tony Segale, and Arie Bonsclaar, who runs an auto body shop on Cherokee Lane.
In recent weeks, the duo have been working with paint, Fiberglas, glue and gold to make the bear shine.
Once again.
A shady start
The bear’s beginning was hardly auspicious.
It was stolen.
According to historical accounts, the bear was built in 1909 by members of the Stockton parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West, dedicated to preserving the state’s history. It was featured on a float for Admission Day, the day when California was admitted to the union, Sept. 9, 1850.
In its prime, Admission Day was celebrated with massive parades and revelry throughout the state. Now, of course, it barely merits a yawn in California history classes.
The bear almost certainly was crafted to resemble a grizzly, a symbol of California that once roamed the state in great numbers. In 1909, when the papier-mâché bear was paraded around Stockton, there were still grizzlies in California. By 1924, though, they were gone, hunted to extinction in the state they symbolized.
As the story goes, members of the Lodi Parlor of the Sons swiped the bear after the parade, brought it north, and somehow managed to lug it up to the top of the arch, which had been built two years before.
Who exactly built the bear? Who came up with the idea of stealing it (later accounts state it was “liberated”) and sticking it on top of the arch?
No one knows.
There was no dedication ceremony for the bear, no headlines proclaiming the arrival of what would be a luminous symbol of the community.
It just showed up.
Lodi’s bear is no Boo-Boo
Now, more than a century later, if you Google “Lodi” you will see image after image of the bear atop the arch.
The bear, a slightly illicit addition to downtown, has become its emblem.
“It is an icon of Lodi,” said Steve Mann, an historian and columnist for the News-Sentinel.
“There is no one living in Lodi today who can remember a time when the bear was not up there on the arch.”
People gathered below the bear to cheer the end of World War I. The bear has watched over holiday events and numerous parades through the years.
If any single thing reflects the heart and soul of Lodi, it is the bear.
Providing routine care for the bear is a team of city employees, including Streets Superintendent Jesse Barnett.
“I think we all take a special pride in helping maintain the bear,” he said. “You look up and think maybe you’re playing a small part in keeping Lodi history alive.”
Lodi’s bear is no cartoon, no Yogi or Boo-Boo. It is a rather stern bear, planted firmly on all four paws, an image of implied strength.
A protector.
“It has stood vigil over downtown Lodi since 1909,” said Christi Kennedy-Weybret, Lodi historian and author of “Lodi: A Vintage Valley Town.”
“It may have started as a prank, being stolen from Stockton, but it has become part of Lodi’s history, a beloved part of history,” she said. “Every time it has needed help, people in Lodi came forward. That speaks to the love the community has for the bear.”
And through the decades, the bear has needed plenty of help.
Dying of old age
That first bear brought to town in 1909 wasn’t built to endure outside, exposed to the elements. After all, it was mostly made of paper and glue. It was an inside bear, maybe just a one-off bear. If it had not been absconded by Lodi native sons, it might have wound up in the back of a meeting hall or a somebody’s garage or even a garbage can.
A few coats of paint and plaster were applied by volunteers in those early years. Still, strafed by wind and baked by sun, and splashed by rain, the bear suffered silently atop the arch in downtown Lodi.
By the 1930s, the bear was, in a sense, dying.
“Poor Old Bear Beyond Repair, Probe Reveals,” proclaimed the headline in the March 9, 1938 edition of the Lodi News.
The story quoted one Harry Lycan, who had taken it upon himself to scale the arch to check on the bear. It was hoped that perhaps another coat of paint might revive it.
Not possible, reported Lycan.
“Its insides have been eaten out by the weather. It is beyond repair. A coat of paint wouldn’t even stick to its peeling paint,” he told the newspaper. One account pointed out the bear had lasted 31 years facing the elements, which surely made it, “the world’s oldest and toughest papier-mâché bear.”
The response was swift. The Business Men’s Association vowed to help save the bear. Several business owners and individuals stepped forward.
Ultimately, the bear’s original captors, the Native Sons of the Golden West, led the way. Funds were raised and the job was given to local sign painter A. J. Randolph. With employee Clair F. Schultz, Randolph created a new bear -- modeled after the original -- of chicken wire, two-by-fours and plaster.
There was something else: A coating of gold.
Schultz was widely known as a master gilder, a crafter with gold leaf. It was Schultz who likely added the new radiant sheen to the bear.
On Sept. 18, 1938, the new bear was dedicated with much fanfare and many Golden West pooh-bahs in attendance. After the ceremony, dignitaries enjoyed a tour of area wineries, according to the News-Sentinel.
Only seven months after Harry Lycan’s dire assessment, the bear was reborn.
Another threat, another rescue
Twenty years later, though, another threat arose. City officials deemed the entire arch a safety hazard because of rotting timbers.
They suggested it might need to be razed, effectively destroying the bear’s home.
The city declined to pay for a rebuild of the arch.
Once again, there was a Capraesque surge among the citizenry. A committee was formed, $6,310 was raised, and the arch was overhauled. As part of the project, the bear was pulled down and buffed up.
Lodian Carl Mauch and taxidermist John Dawson added an inch of plaster to the bear’s girth.
In April, 1956, the bear was placed back on the arch, facing north. It had previously faced south, toward Stockton, its rump turned toward Sacramento, in what old-timers said was a posture of discontent with state politicos.
A mild controversy arose in 1961 when it was decided the bear should be repainted brown. Fans of the gilded bear protested, so a compromise was struck: the bear was painted brown with gold highlights.
Art, craft and passion
Give Tony Segale a concrete wall, a window, or a 500-pound bear, and he will turn it into a work of art.
A self-taught virtuoso, Segale is a meticulous painter of signs. He also paints murals, portraits and landscapes. One of his watercolors, of a rooster, was recently honored in an internally juried competition. He is also a gilder who is responsible for the Lodi bear’s lustrous sheen.
On a recent morning, he was painting the bear with a mustardy primer. The pungent smell of oil-based paint filled his garage studio.
He would later add a sticky veneer, then gently press the 23.7 carat gold leaf onto the bear.
He first gilded the bear in 2002. Then it was a forlorn figure with gaping holes in its back and a muddy brown exterior. Some city officials questioned whether it could be saved.
“From a distance he looks OK. But when you get up there, he’s totally melting,” was the assessment of Cynthia Haynes, then the city’s promotion director. She had climbed the arch scouting spots for Christmas decorations.
As Harry Lycan had more than 80 years earlier, Haynes found a bear ready for hospice.
The city called on Segale and Bonsclaar.
The two have known each other for years, since the two swapped: Bonsclaar needed a sign painted and Segale needed body work done on his truck.
Bonsclaar and his crew patched up the gaping holes and smoothed its skin. Clark Pest Control treated the interior to prevent dry rot, then Bonsclaar filled up the inside with foam.
That was major and life-saving surgery.
This go ‘round, it’s been more nip and touch.
The base was decaying, so Segale and Bonsclaar built a new, water-defying foundation.
Some of the bear’s golden hide had faded, so the bear’s skin was repaired and repainted at the auto body shop, then hauled to Segale for the final touches.
Each step in the repair has been accomplished, as it was in 2002, with a special sense of pride. (The job cost roughly $5,000 in 2002, excluding generous donations of both cash and labor; final tallies have not been made for the most recent project.)
“The guys get a kick out of working on the bear,” Bonsclaar said.
Thanks in large part of Segale and Bonsclaar, the bear seems to be defying age now, getting stronger and better-looking with age.
Segale, who appreciates Native American culture, has been told his spirit animal is -- no surprise -- the bear.
Segale put his paintbrush down and paused for a moment. Then he gave the bear an affectionate slap on a muscular haunch.
“The bear is really solid now,” Segale said. “In one form or another, it’s lasted more than a century. It’s gone 22 years since the last repair. I hope it goes another 20 or 30 before it needs more work.
“And I hope to be around to see it.”
