Four Lodians are vying for an open seat on the city council left vacant by Mayor Mark Chandler this November.
Lisa Craig, founder of the Craig Group, LLC and current Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee member, has raised the most among the four candidates for her campaign.
Craig reported raising $27,126 through Sept. 24, and some of her contributors include Teresi Trucking, St. Jorge Winery and Weibel Incorporated. Teresi Trucking donated $2,000 to the campaign, St. Jorge Winery contributed $250, and Weibel Incorporated donated $1,000.
Summer Pennino, owner of SNP Events, has raised $26,299 as of Sept. 24. Among her campaign contributors are Carlos Villapudua for Assembly 2022, which donated $1,000, and Oak Ridge Winery owner Rudy Maggio, who donated $250.
Sandra Vargas, Breakthrough Project member and founder of the Central Valley Arts and Culture Club, reported raising $5,500 for her campaign. Her funds have come in the form of loans from Applied Office owner David Diskin.
Stay-at-home dad Hector Galvan did not file campaign fundraising reports by the Sept. 29 deadline.
