San Joaquin Sheriff's K9 killed in line of duty in Tracy

Duke, a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office K9, was killed while assisting officers in apprehending a burglary suspect near Tracy on Sunday. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

TRACY — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's K9 named Duke was killed while assisting officers attempting to apprehend a burglary suspect on Sunday near Tracy.

Tracy Police Department officers witnessed a burglary in progress in the area of Brichetto Road and South Banta Road in which two people were removing items from a locomotive belonging to Union Pacific Railroad.