LODI — Members of the San Joauqin County Support Your Local Police Committee will gather in front of the Lodi Police Department, 215 W. Elm St., at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 to show support for local law enforcement agencies.
The event will include opening remarks and a walk throughout Lodi. For more information, email heritage@inreach.com.
— Wes Bowers
Changing Faces to host ‘Pop-Up Robin Hood’
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company is now accepting bookings for their second “pop-up” theater event, “Pop-Up Robin Hood.” The play is, according to Changing Faces, “a hilarious, high energy and socially distant production.”
The new play follows the success of the “Pop-Up Alice in Wonderland Tour 2020.” Changing Faces brings their show to you, and can appear anywhere outdoors where social distancing can be followed. The nonprofit theater company is asking for a $150 donation for each 45-minute show. Donations will be used to pay for rent, utilities, insurance and other costs associated with their theater on Lodi Avenue.
Morning and evening shows are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Aug. 28 and Oct. 3, but slots are filling up fast. To book a show, call Changing Faces founder and artistic director Mike Bartram at 209-747-8043.
— K. Cathey
Positions open on San Joaquin County boards
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on
the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 11.
The board will consider qualified applications at its Oct. 6 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee: One posiiton.
- Assessment Appeals Board: One first alternate and one second alternate.
- Aviation Advisory Committee: One member.
- Community Action Board: One Fourth Supervisoral District representative.
- Council for Quality Education and Care for Children: One community representaitve, one consumer representative, thre discretionary representatives, one public agency representative and one child care provider representative.
- Lodi Community Center Advisory Board: One at-large representative and one low-income representative.
- San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee: One environmental interest group alternate.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, in Stockton, or www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
Nominate a hometown hero for an HVAC system
SACRAMENTO — Bonney Plumbing, Heating & Air is teaming up with Lennox International to present Feel the Love, a long-time program that this year is celebrating medical professionals, essential workers and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two HVAC companies are inviting residents around the U.S. and Canada to nominate deserving members of their community to win a brand-new HVAC unit for their homes.
For the past 10 years, the Feel The Love program has installed heating or cooling equipment at no cost in U.S. and Canadian homes to help those facing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges or job loss. Military and community service are also key factors for choosing HVAC recipients, and this year, both companies are dedicating even more of its resources to benefit first responders and those keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nomations are open until Aug. 31. The companies hope to install the new systems during Feel the Love Weekend, Oct. 8 to 11. To nominate a community member, visit www.feelthelove.com.
— K. Cathey