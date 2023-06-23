A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a metal pipe and later taking swings at an officer and striking a police dog on Tuesday in Lodi, according to a post on Lodi Police Department’s Facebook page.
The suspect, Frank Courtnier, 54, was on parole for several prior assaults of Lodi police officers.
Officers responded to a business on Lodi’s east side on a report of a man who had just assaulted an adult male victim with a metal pipe. The victim sustained head injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said.
Cpl. Cameron Beck located Courtnier in a shopping center on South Cherokee Lane, and while speaking with him, Courtnier allegedly began swinging the metal pipe violently at Beck, nearly striking him. Beck gave Courtnier multiple commands to drop the pipe and attempted to de-escalate Courtnier’s behavior, police said. Beck was able to keep a safe distance from Courtnier until additional units arrived.
When Officer Joseph Thornburg and his K9 partner Raider responded to assist with the suspect’s apprehension, Courtnier allegedly swung the pipe at Raider several times, striking him at least once in the head, police said. Officers then deployed their tasers on Courtnier and were able to subdue him.
Courtnier was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer and assault on a police K9.
The initial victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering. Neither the officers nor Raider were seriously injured.
