LODI — Capt. Sierra Brucia has put on many hats with the Lodi Police Department.
He’s been the lead public information officer, watch commander and field training supervisor during his some 25 years on the force.
Today, he takes on yet another role at the department as its chief.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer on Tuesday confirmed Brucia would take over from the retiring Tod Patterson, who led the department for nearly five years.
“Sierra’s worked very hard, and he’s spent his whole career here in Lodi,” Schwabauer said. “He’s been invested in the community on a lot of different levels, from coaching here, to living here and serving with the department.”
Brucia grew up in Placerville, graduating from Ponderosa High School and later St. Mary’s College with a bachelor’s degree in management.
He attended Sacramento City College’s police academy, then joined Lodi PD as a reserve officer in 1995. He became a regular officer in 1996, and then a sworn officer later that year.
He became corporal in 2007 and then sergeant in 2011, also taking on the role of public information officer, managing social media sites and taking on watch commander duties.
Brucia was promoted to lieutenant in 2013, and during his long career, he has been a school resource officer, worked patrol and investigations, and spent 11 years on the SWAT team.
He also received the department’s Silver Star for heroism in the line of duty in 2005.
“Tod is going to be tremendously missed,” Schwabauer said. “It’s sad because he was a remarkable chief. He is a person who developed a good rapport with staff and the community. If someone called us with a concern, I didn’t need to ask Tod to call that person back. He was always on top of things and accessible.”
Schwabauer said he had a few options to choose Patterson’s successor, and said that he has found with internal recruitment, if there are staff members who have the ability to take over a department, he will give them the chance.
“We knew that whoever took over for Tod was going to have big shoes to fill,” he said. “Sierra has the capacity to do it, and we’re very excited.”