STOCKTON — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar on Thursday announced that the grand jury has indicted Stockton resident Alex Tafoya on a number of sexual assault offenses that occurred while he was employed at the San Joaquin County Jail.
In a media statement issued Thursday, Salazar said Tafoya, a correctional officer at the jail, was arraigned in San Joaquin County Superior Court on charges of oral copulation by force, sexual penetration by force, false imprisonment by violence, fraud or deceit, and assault by a police officer.
“We must protect women from sexual violence irrespective of their circumstance,” Salazar said in the media statement. “When law enforcement officers violate their oath and authority and abuse members of the community, they will be held accountable. The District Attorney’s Office commends the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office for believing victims, conducting a thorough investigation, and for partnering with our office to seek justice.”
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages that investigators were made aware of Tafoya’s conduct in July. An investigation was immediately conducted, and Tafoya was placed on administrative leave.
Tafoya was remanded into the Sheriff’s Office custody, and he will remain at the county jail throughout his trial, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“As with any of our citizens, everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” the Sheriff’s Office posted. “When allegations of this nature are brought to our attention, we take them extremely seriously. Conduct of this nature is a dishonor to our office, the oath that we take, and the badge that we wear. As always, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the citizens of San Joaquin County.”
According to openpayrolls.com, Tafoya has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2017.
According to casetext.com, Tafoya filed a wrongful termination claim against the Los Angeles Civil Service Commission in 2019.
The case summary reveals Tafoya was discharged from the LA County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 after an investigation found he violated the department’s policy on handling uncooperative inmates and reasonable force.
He was reprimanded for similar misconduct in two separate actions in 2012. Tafoya was also disciplined for use of force in 2003, and in 2002. He failed to report the use of force, according to the case summary.
Tafoya’s indictment comes just two months after a jury found former corrections officer Zachary Simmons guilty of sexually assaulting inmates. Simmons was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping an inmate in 2015, as well as committing other sex crimes against two inmates in 2015 and 2018.