During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a local veterinary clinic is finding a new way to connect with their furry patients in the comfort of the pet owner’s own home.
“Your living room is now an exam room!” read the clinic’s Facebook post as it introduced the service, called TeleVet, to its customers.
TeleVet is similar to telemedicine, long used by medical professionals. It provides a way for doctors and patients to interact remotely.
Anyone can download the app, Hayden Webster, owner and veterinarian of Lodi Veterinary Hospital, explained. It’s available on iTunes, the App Store or Google Play stores.
Once the client is registered, has added their pets, and the clinic to the app, they can use the virtual consultation feature.
The app gives the hospital the ability to diagnose, consult and prescribe medicine without the pet having to come into the hospital. But only existing clients with pets that have previously been seen by the hospital can use the app.
With the current restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, it helps the hospital serve more animals and their owners.
“It’s a free app clients can download and get access to all the doctors and nurses,” Webster said. The client can then communicate with the hospital by text, phone call or video conference. It’s private and safe, Webster said. Afterwards, all communication gets uploaded into that pet’s medical record.
“We can do live chat in real time. It leads to better outcomes, and it builds better relationships between the hospital and the client,” Webster said.
But there are limits to what the veterinary hospital can do through the app.
“If it’s a problem that needs to be seen, we will schedule them,” Webster said, so they can examine the pet.
Dog owner Shawn, of Lodi, who preferred to not give his last name, was one of the clients interacting with the veterinary clinic over the app. He had a follow-up appointment after bringing his dog Bear in for having issues with an itch.
“I liked it a lot. Setting up the app was probably the hardest part in my opinion. But it was a really easy process overall.”
He said it was a comfortable experience, kind of like texting, and would definitely use the service again.
“Overall I prefer to use this really, because I can do it from the comfort of my own home,” he said.
The veterinary hospital is currently limiting the amount of pets it sees, and only sees scheduled appointments on an emergency basis or urgent appointments that can’t wait, Webster said. No walk-ins are allowed. The staff is providing curb-side assistance — the owner stays in the car, and a staff member will come out and pick up the pet, returning it to its owner after the appointment. Prescriptions are also brought to the client’s car.
The veterinary hospital just recently started using the app, and have had two virtual appointments so far. They used it for follow-ups for incisions and consultations, Webster said.
Webster said the app is a good alternative as people practice social distancing, and it’s also more affordable.
“We’re pretty excited about it. The plan is to continue even when COVID-19 winds down,” Webster said.
ONLINE
Download the TeleVet app at www.gettelevet .com/owners