The Lodi Public Library will hold the following computer classes in August:
• Windows 11 Essentials: Setup, tools, and techniques in Microsoft’s new operating system. Two classes during this period, two days each: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Aug. 10 and 17, and 10 a.m. Aug. 17 and 24.
• YouTube and Podcasts: Getting the most from online streaming services. 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug 11.
• Microsoft Excel: How to create and edit spreadsheets and charts. Four-day class: 10 a.m. Aug. 22, 23, 29 and 30.
• File Management Essentials: How to identify, transfer, sort and back up your photos and other digital files. Two-day class: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25.
• Computer Basics: Fundamentals for beginners or anyone needing a refresher. 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Each daily session runs about 21⁄2 hours. All classes are free, but require advance registration as seating is limited. They will be held in the library’s Computer Learning Center, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
First Baptist to host ladies’ Bible study
LODI — Lodi women are invited to join a Bible study on “The Fruit of the Spirit.” In a series of Bible studies by bestselling author Robert Strand, participants will learn about themselves, how they relate to others, and gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be in Christ.
Study sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday beginning on Aug. 15 at Room 6 of the First Baptist Church of Lodi, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi. For more information, call Betty Smith at 209-365-7516.
