Local law enforcement officials started 2020 off with a bang this week when they detonated a suspected explosive device in a business area near Lodi’s east side.
Lodi Police Department officers and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a suspicious device in the area of South Sacramento and East Tokay streets at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Sgt. Tim Fritz, a spokesman for the department, said officers found the device attached to a fence in the area with the help of a magnet.
The fence was located near some propane tanks on a property in the area, and Fritz said it is unclear if the device’s placement near the tanks was intentional.
“It appeared someone lit a fuse on it,” Fritz said Thursday morning. “But the fuse was poorly made, and it put itself out before officers arrived.”
Officers eventually rendered the device safe later in the evening. No one was injured during the incident, he said.
“Usually incidents like this take a couple hours before officers decide whether to detonate a device or not,” he said. “And typically in the past, devices are rendered safe with something called a ‘disruptor.’”
A disruptor is a device many law enforcement agencies use to safely dispose of explosives. Disruptors can employ water-projectile charges or bomb containment chambers to dispose of suspected explosive devices, among other methods.
This was the second explosive device detonated in the Lodi area within the last year. Last June, a Woodbridge woman found two World War II military grenades in her North Rio Verde Lane home while cleaning out her late husband’s possessions.
The resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office, which safely detonated the items at an undisclosed field in Lodi, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Wednesday’s incident was the first time an explosive device was detonated within city limits in nearly five years.
In late January of 2015, Lodi police detonated two suspected pipe bombs in the Big 5 Sporting Goods parking lot on Kettleman Lane after searching the vehicle of a Sacramento woman accused of shoplifting.
The woman had allegedly taken items from two businesses in the area, which prompted a call to police, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Police said the devices were ‘well-made,’ with manual triggers and were ready to use at the time they were found.
Two loaded handguns were also found in the woman’s vehicle, police said.
The woman ultimately pled no contest to charges of petty theft and possession of a destructive device a month after her arrest. She was sentenced to 180 days in San Joaquin County Jail and five years probation, according to archives.
In addition, she was required to pay $508 in fines, banned from owning a gun or ammunition for life, and ordered to stay at least 100 yards from the Walmart, Marshall’s and Target stores from which she shoplifted, according to archives.