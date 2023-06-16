LODI — The Lodi Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. today until 3 a.m. Sunday, June 18 at an undisclosed location within Lodi city limits.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Dan Bristow said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
The Lodi Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While marijuana use is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Lodi Public Library offers summer reading program
LODI — The Lodi Public Library has kicked off summer reading programs for children, teens and adults. Reading logs for children and bingo cards for adults are available while supplies last.
As part of the reading program, the library is hosting several upcoming events:
* Xtreme Science Magic: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Don O’Brien offers a magic show for all ages, featuring tornadoes, bouncing bubbles and flying objects.
* Magic with Perry Yan: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. An award-winning magician, Yan blends sleight of hand, comedy and story-telling in an all-ages performance.
* Summer Storytime: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Nancy St. Clair will read from a selection of classic picture books by Dr. Seuss.
The library is also hosting Lunch at the Library for children and teens 18 and younger. The free program serves lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m. each Monday through Thursday. It will run until July 26.
The library will be closed Monday, June 19 for the Juneteenth holiday.
