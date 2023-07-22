Man arrested for camp fire at Lodi Lake, but no connection to recent arson fires

A 47-year-old transient man was arrested for having an open fire in the Lodi Lake nature area on Friday morning, but authorities said there doesn’t appear to be any connection to recent arson fires in the area.
The arrest came days after city officials announced plans to step up enforcement at the lake to combat a spate of fires and other illegal activity in the area.
The Lodi Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the nature area on Friday at around 9:30 a.m., and upon arrival firefighters were assisted by citizens in locating the source of the fire, according to City of Lodi spokeswoman Mary Campbell.
“Upon the arrival of (Battalion) 2011 and the Fire Chief (Ken Johnson), there was a man fleeing the scene on a bicycle,” Campbell wrote in an emailed statement. “2011 recognized the person from other fires at the lake. 2011 and the Chief stopped the person to identify him and get information.”
During the questioning, Lodi Police Department officers arrived at the scene and detained the man, who was subsequently arrested after admitting to lighting the fire, Campbell reported.
The man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and “does not appear responsible for any recent arson fires,” Lodi Police Lt. Tim Fritz said.
