Man arrested for camp fire at Lodi Lake, but no connection to recent arson fires

The Lodi Fire Department responded to a fire in the Lodi Lake nature area on July 11 that burned about a quarter on an acre. On Friday, July 21, firefighters responded to another fire in the nature area, a contained camp fire that led to the arrest of a 47-year-old transient man.

 Courtesy photograph

A 47-year-old transient man was arrested for having an open fire in the Lodi Lake nature area on Friday morning, but authorities said there doesn’t appear to be any connection to recent arson fires in the area.

The arrest came days after city officials announced plans to step up enforcement at the lake to combat a spate of fires and other illegal activity in the area.