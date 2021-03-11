Lodi Unified School District staff and parents said this week that they would like to see more counselors and vice principals on campuses when students return to school next fall.
The LUSD Board of Education held a study session Tuesday night to gather input on the Local Control and Accountability Plan it must approve by June 1.
During the discussion, Rafael Ceja, the district’s curriculum and instruction program coordinator, said social-emotional support for students was a top priority named by parents and staff during several advisory committee meetings and labor unit bargaining sessions held in early February.
“I think everybody is aware that during the pandemic our students are going to need more social-emotional support and counseling,” Ceja said. “Our students are in need of emotional support. Our teachers are doing the best they can to improve student learning during distance learning, but we realize moving forward we’re going to need more support in this area.”
The LCAP is a report school districts must complete every year that tells the state and the public what they are doing to serve students of different demographics, particularly those living in poverty, foster youth and those learning English.
The plan is meant to help districts set priorities based on public input and explain how it uses state funding each year.
Along with improving social-emotional support for students, Ceja said parents and staff members wanted to reduce the number of combination classes in the district, as well as further reduce class size. They also wanted to see more reading interventions, and had concerns with distance learning.
“We would like to see more resources and support towards social-emotional learning and providing counseling services,” Lodi Unified Supervisors Group representative Eric Weiss said. “It was apparent, with students being away for a year now and transitioning back in, that (a lack of support) is going to be one of the biggest obstacles. We know this service is going to be an asset when students return to in-person instruction.”
Aisha Brice said has a child attending Podesta Ranch Elementary School, and said students have access to one counselor, one day a week.
She sad knowing her child has such limited access to a counselor during a pandemic, and even when students return to campus, was a concern.
The school has seven paraeducators, three special education teachers and a special education resource specialist, according to its staff directory webpage, but no vice principals.
“Podesta has a great principal, but she doesn’t have a lot of additional support,” Brice said. “She has special education classes on campus, but it seems like it would be helpful if she had an assistant or vice principal to support her with all the work she’s doing with special education programs or to help her to be vigilant and visible to all students to support all families.”
Board member George Neely agreed, and said adding vice principals to campuses has been discussed for several years, but nothing has never been finalized.
“We’re still using several schools that only have part-time vice principals, and the issue is that we decide which schools have vice principals based on student population,” he said. “Well, that is a way of doing it and it’s been with us for many years, but the issue is which schools need them the most. And I say our Title I schools need them the most. The vice principal becomes a fixture at those Title I schools. They have more issues with discipline, which is typically handled by vice principals. I think if we could do something about that, that would be fantastic.”
Nick Dalebout, representative for the Lodi Pupil Personnel Association, said that while staff reported an enrollment decline of 1,200 over the last year during the study session, the number of special education students is increasing.
However, the number of staff that provides counseling and support services for those students has remained stagnant at 130 members for more than a decade.
He said the district needs to allocate more resources to keep up with growing community his labor unit is serving.
“If we were to add the same number of employees we did 11 years ago, then that means right now in 2021 we would have 34 new members,” Daleabout said. “As you can imagine, that creates a pretty large strain on caseloads, because as we open up new classrooms, we’re hearing every day a new autism or resource class is opening at a site. New special education teachers are being hired and new paraeducators are being hired, but we’re not seeing commensurate increases with any of the school psychologists or speech therapists, especially given the situation we’re in right now.”
Board member Ron Heberle sympathized with Dalebout’s concerns, and said one of the problems many educators have realized with distance learning is that the emotional needs of students are not being recognized as early as they would be if instruction was being conducted on campus.
“When you add people in those positions, those are the types of (LCAP) things that go directly to the students,” he said. “And I think we all know that this has been a very difficult year for everybody, especially children and families. Our employees have been trying to grind through the year and keep things moving and keep things going. So there are a lot of needs that have to be met.”
No action was taken Tuesday, and the board will continue to receive LCAP presentations at future meetings before they approve any plan.