Put on your dancing shoes, don your best dirndl or lederhosen, and get ready to stuff yourself with schnitzel, sauerkraut and bratwurst. Oktoberfest returns to Lodi from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and the community is invited to come out and celebrate, German-style.
Since 2006, the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club has hosted one of the biggest bashes of the year.
The Gruber Family Band — a long-time favorite and staple of the celebration — will be serving up music, from traditional polkas and drinking songs to more recent hits. The popular band travels all over the West Coast for Oktoberfests and other German cultural celebrations. Those who love the yearly celebration will find all their favorite activities at this year’s event, from beer stein holding and yodeling contests to the outdoor beer garden, and German folk dancers will give a performance from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Hungry crowds are in for a treat. The food highlights Dakota-style German cooking, with bratwurst, chicken schnitzel, pickled red cabbage, sauerkraut, hot potato salad, cheese buttons and more.
And what’s Oktoberfest without beer? The Rotary will be pouring German and American beers at the event, kicking off with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg. (Don’t worry if you’re not a beer drinker — wine and non-alcoholic options will be available, too.)
Lodi Oktoberfest is a chance for people to forget their troubles, celebrate Lodi’s German roots — whether they’re of German descent themselves or not — and have a great evening. Kids are welcome at the event and there’s plenty of food and dancing to keep them busy. And dressing up is encouraged, though it’s definitely not required.
The event is inspired by the Bavarian Oktoberfest tradition, started in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of what was then the Kingdom of Bavaria to Saxon-Hildburghausen Princess Therese. Citizens of Munich — the kingdom's capital — were invited to join in the fun in the fields outside the city gates. The festival was such a smashing success that the royal couple turned it into an annual event.
Tickets to Lodi's Oktoberfest start at $35 for those 13 and older, and include entry into American Legion Hall. Discounted tickets are available for children ages 5 to 12, and those 4 and younger are admitted free. Proceeds from the event support local community projects along with international humanitarian missions. The event is family-friendly and children are welcome, but pets must stay home. Only service animals will be permitted.
