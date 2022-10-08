10_26_19_OCTOBERFEST_04.jpg

BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL Craig Hoffman and Jeremy Lenser bring the keg in during the opening ceremony during Oktoberfest at Legion Hall in Lodi Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

 Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel

Put on your dancing shoes, don your best dirndl or lederhosen, and get ready to stuff yourself with schnitzel, sauerkraut and bratwurst. Oktoberfest returns to Lodi from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and the community is invited to come out and celebrate, German-style.

Since 2006, the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club has hosted one of the biggest bashes of the year.