Nearly a year after it was gutted by fire, a popular fast food chain with a Lodi location is set to open its doors once again.
Southern-California based Farmer Boys announced Wednesday that its 2312 W. Kettleman Lane location has officially reopened.
The restaurant was closed for 330 days due to a fire caused by a spontaneous combustion after closing for the night last February.
Farmer Boys originally opened its Lodi location in the summer of 2017, and has been completely remodeled, company representatives said.
“We are beyond excited to re-open and to be back serving our regulars and new faces,” multi-unit manager Sherry Witherow said in a media statement. “The rebuild has had its own set of challenges. However, the warm welcome from our guests has made it worth the wait, just like our food. Now that we’re back in business, we can continue to serve our community and host fundraisers for local schools.”
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at 3:24 a.m. on Feb. 8 last year.
As the first engine arrived on scene, crews could see heavy black smoke billowing through a vent in the structure’s roof, according to News-Sentinel archives.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes, and it was unclear how and where in the building it began, officials said at the time.
No Farmer Boys employees were inside the building when the fire started, officials said, and no firefighters were injured.
The restaurant officially opened in June of 2017, replacing the McDonald’s that had moved across the street along Lower Sacramento Road.
Farmer Boys will is open for dine-in, take-out and drive thru Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
