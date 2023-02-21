It may have never happened. The new Lodi Bowling lanes, which could be within a couple months of completion, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners lost their financing when banks pulled back their loans. Inflation caused the cost of the project to go from $20 million to $30 million, according to the job’s general contractor. During Covid, if a worker had sniffles, work shut down for days, we’re told. Some kitchen equipment took 18 months to arrive. Those are just some of the headwinds the builder has faced and the reason it has taken so long to complete the project. But once it opens, you will be amazed. It’s totally first class, from the kitchen to the artwork on the walls. There are 18 bowling lanes on the ground floor, 17 upstairs. The two-story, 42,650-sq. ft building has a 90-foot wet bar, a banquet room, private bowling sections, and a first-class kitchen, where they can turn out a pizza in less than 5 minutes. The venue will employ about 70 people (they’re hiring!). A freight train went by during a recent visit, and nary a pin vibrated, let alone fell.

DID HE, OR DIDN’T HE: If you’ve been following the drama surrounding Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan and his troubles with the law, you’ve no doubt heard that he resigned from the city council. However, the embattled councilor sent this column a note disputing the resignation, saying, “I did not resign from my city council seat. Along with that, I did not authorize anyone to issue any statement on my behalf nor to file anything on my behalf.” Mayor Mikey Hothi told your humble correspondent that he spoke to Khan in jail, where they both agreed Khan’s resignation would be in the best interests of all involved. Hothi says the proceedings were witnessed by a sheriff deputy, whose body cam recorded everything. The city’s current position is that Khan resigned and they have it in writing. But, when does it take effect? Can it be rescinded? Does it make it official if it’s witnessed? All great questions with no certain answers. There apparently is no known caselaw or playbook to guide the city if Khan shows up at the next council meeting, expecting to pick up where he left off. “Myself and my family are going through a hard time and we ask everyone for their support and prayers,” requests Khan. Stay tuned.