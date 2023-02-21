It may have never happened. The new Lodi Bowling lanes, which could be within a couple months of completion, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners lost their financing when banks pulled back their loans. Inflation caused the cost of the project to go from $20 million to $30 million, according to the job’s general contractor. During Covid, if a worker had sniffles, work shut down for days, we’re told. Some kitchen equipment took 18 months to arrive. Those are just some of the headwinds the builder has faced and the reason it has taken so long to complete the project. But once it opens, you will be amazed. It’s totally first class, from the kitchen to the artwork on the walls. There are 18 bowling lanes on the ground floor, 17 upstairs. The two-story, 42,650-sq. ft building has a 90-foot wet bar, a banquet room, private bowling sections, and a first-class kitchen, where they can turn out a pizza in less than 5 minutes. The venue will employ about 70 people (they’re hiring!). A freight train went by during a recent visit, and nary a pin vibrated, let alone fell.
DID HE, OR DIDN’T HE: If you’ve been following the drama surrounding Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan and his troubles with the law, you’ve no doubt heard that he resigned from the city council. However, the embattled councilor sent this column a note disputing the resignation, saying, “I did not resign from my city council seat. Along with that, I did not authorize anyone to issue any statement on my behalf nor to file anything on my behalf.” Mayor Mikey Hothi told your humble correspondent that he spoke to Khan in jail, where they both agreed Khan’s resignation would be in the best interests of all involved. Hothi says the proceedings were witnessed by a sheriff deputy, whose body cam recorded everything. The city’s current position is that Khan resigned and they have it in writing. But, when does it take effect? Can it be rescinded? Does it make it official if it’s witnessed? All great questions with no certain answers. There apparently is no known caselaw or playbook to guide the city if Khan shows up at the next council meeting, expecting to pick up where he left off. “Myself and my family are going through a hard time and we ask everyone for their support and prayers,” requests Khan. Stay tuned.
SIGN IN PLEASE: Perhaps the biggest indictment made at Sheriff Pat Withrow’s press conference last week, where he ticked off all the alleged offenses committed by Councilman Khan, was against California’s mail-in elections process. He and his staff illustrated how remarkably easy it is to fake voter registration and fool signature verification. According to the sheriff, the evidence suggests election fraud can easily be perpetrated and the registrar of voters is none the wiser. If it all proves true, many are wondering how much voter fraud was actually committed in recent elections. Withrow believes what Khan allegedly did could have swayed the election that put him in office.
DOG DATA: The Enzo GoFundMe legal war chest continues to grow. It now tops almost $30,000, thanks to the generosity of a thousand donors. Enzo is the husky that was tased by Lodi police officers and died a few weeks ago. Its owner, Aline Galeno, set up the donation fund to collect money so she could sue the city. A video of the incident was posted to the Internet and went virial. The police department has received perhaps 1,000 calls and communications from across the U.S. and even overseas, scolding the officers involved, some threatening them with death. Meanwhile, an investigation was done and the results forwarded to the county district attorney, who could render a decision to prosecute, or not, any day now.
MAKING HISTORY: The Lodi Police Department made a bit of history last week when they promoted Regan Porteous to sergeant. She is the first female officer to reach the rank of sergeant within the department. In addition to being named LPD’s officer of the year for 2021, Sgt. Porteous was also the department’s first female SWAT team member. Upstairs, Ricardo Garcia was promoted to captain, becoming the first Hispanic to wear the double-bars in the department’s history. He will replace Capt. David Griffin, who’s retiring.
READ THIS: Want your toddlers to develop a love of reading? Check this out: a couple years ago, the Got Kids Foundation partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to deliver free books every month to Lodi area youngsters 5 years old and younger. Today there are about 1,300 families participating, according to Got Kids spokesperson Megan Eddy. “The Imagination Library program delivers one free, age-appropriate book every month to each registered child, directly to their home,” says Eddy. The early literacy program is supported by the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundation, Literacy and Library Foundation of San Joaquin, Michael David Family Foundation, Diede Construction, and the Sunrise Rotary Club. Parents can enroll their kids on the Got Kids website.
UPDATES: In case you’re keeping track, Camanche reservoir is at 67% of capacity and Pardee is at 93%. New Hogan is a little over half full. Lodi already surpassed the average annual rainfall total, which is about 19 inches. … New multi-way stops are coming to three city intersections. Pine at Crescent, Elm and California, and School at Locust will soon become four-way stops. The recommendations came following a traffic study of the intersections. Stockton Street at Poplar (near Blakely Park) is being monitored and could become a four-way stop someday soon. … You’ll recall that the city ended last fiscal year with an operating surplus of $8 million. City Manager Steve Schwabauer says the city council will be asked to decide what to do with the money within the next two months. … The (old) Blue Shield building near Costco is now owned by the Grupe Huber Company. The property is 80-90% leased, say city officials—but not by Blue Shield, who dramatically shrunk their office footprint. Some employees were laid off, others sent to work from home, we’re told.
RESTAURANT RALLY: The old Long John Silver’s fish and chips joint on Lodi Avenue is being gutted and renovated to make way for a new Rally's Drive-In. Rally’s is a burger chain with over 40 locations in California. Their menu includes typical fare like burgers of all sizes, chicken wings, hotdogs, fish sandwiches, fries, ice cream cones, and your favorite soft drinks. The former fish and chips site sat vacant for years, yearning for a new life
FLASHBACK: It was May, 1967 when famous Hollywood actor and dancer Fred Astaire came to town for one night. He and the cast and crew were passing through Lodi while making the movie, “Finian’s Rainbow.” They arrived in town giving only two hours advance notice for employees at the Royal Host Inn (now the Days Inn and Suites) on Cherokee Lane, where Astaire and the others spent the night. The stars and crew for the movie came in at 7 p.m. from Benicia. They would leave Lodi early the following morning for Sonora. Astaire was best known for his musical pictures and TV specials. He played the part of feisty Irishman Finian McLonergan, alongside Petula Clark, who is best known for her singing talents. The movie’s director was Francis Ford Coppola, who presumably also stayed in town that night. The movie was released in 1968 and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Astaire died in 1987. Clark is 90 years old. Coppola, 83, has won five Academy Awards and six Golden Globe Awards, among others. He’s best known for directing the “Godfather” movies.
Steve Mann is a former newspaper publisher and lifelong Lodian whose column appears most Tuesdays in the News-Sentinel. Write to Steve at aboutlodi@gmail.com.
