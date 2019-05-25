Micke Grove Regional Park, located at 11793 Micke Grove Road, Lodi, will hold a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. today (Saturday), conducted by American Legion Post 16. The service will feature a color guard and gun salute. The day of the event was incorrect in a Page 1 story in Saturday's News-Sentinel.
Correction: Micke Grove hosting service today
- By News-Sentinel Staff
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal accident involving several big rigs shuts downs northbound I-5 at Flag City
- Lodi school locked down after shots fired in area
- Lodi resident dies following an ammonia leak at Delta Packing Company
- Opening Friday, Lodi Blooms lets you pick your own cherries
- Six-car Lodi collision linked to teen pranks
- New restaurant breaks ground in Downtown Lodi
- Shots fired from car injure two in Lodi
- Galt police, FBI nab murder suspect 13 years after crime
- Lodi parents voice concerns on adding LGBT topics
- Lodi police arrest prostitution suspect
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Where will you seek tranquility this summer?
You voted:
-
May 25
-
May 29
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Sports Updates
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?