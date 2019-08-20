Lodi Community Development Department staff will go before the Lodi City Council on Wednesday to request a growth allocation for a 27-unit infill subdivision on Cochran Road.
Following a contentious go-round with residents in the Sunwest neighborhood, the Lodi Planning Commission approved plans for the Vineyard Terrace subdivision, which will replace the property that was once the Twin Arbors Athletic Club.
“We will not be presenting a map to the council, we are just seeking approval for a growth allocation on this project,” Lodi City Planner Craig Hoffman said.
If approved, Stockton developer Michael Florsheim of DMS Squared Homes Inc., will turn the property into a neighborhood that will occupy 5.2 acres of property and consist of 27 residential units with a street width of 33 feet.
The neighborhood would have access to its own private sewer pump station that will be funded by homeowner association fees.
“The growth allocation is just the first step in the process before moving forward with any plans,” Hoffman said.
Florsheim provided housing models during a July planning commission meeting that offered a variety of housing designs that ranged in style and square footage.
The three house models that were proposed were:
• Model 1 is a single-story, 2,177-square-foot home with three styles, ranch, contemporary and farmhouse.
• Model 2 is a single-story, 2,501-square-foot home with four styles, ranch, ranch with an outdoor room, farmhouse, and contemporary with an outdoor room.
• Model 3 is a two-story, 3,157-square-feet home with three styles, ranch, contemporary and farmhouse.
The city council will also be expected to approve labor contracts between the City of Lodi and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Lodi Police Dispatchers Association.
“We have been in negotiations for the past 10 months,” Human Resources Manager Adele Post said.
The term of the contract between the city and the IBEW is expected to extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
The IBEW is expected to receive a 16% salary increase over the term of the contract as follows:
• Nine percent retroactive to July 1, 2019
• Four percent effective the first full pay period in Jan. 2020
• Three percent effective the first full pay period Jan. 2021
The Lodi Police Dispatchers Association is also expected to receive an 11% salary increase over the term of the contract, which will last until June 30, 2022.
According to Post, the dispatchers will see the adjustments as follows:
• Five percent effective the first full pay period after Council approval
• Three percent effective the first full pay period in July 2020
• Three percent effective the first full pay period in July 2021
Post said the job market drives salary increases and the city must provide competitive salary offers to appeal to workers in the job market and retain and attract the attention of skilled employees.