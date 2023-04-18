Car of missing man last seen in Lodi pulled from water

The vehicle of missing Stockton man Jacob VanZant, last seen in Lodi on Feb. 17, was pulled from water at the end of Eight Mile Road on Saturday. A body discovered in the car is believed to be VanZant, but has yet to be identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office.

 Courtesy photograph/Adventures With Purpose

The vehicle of a missing Stockton man who was last seen in Downtown Lodi was found by a dive team over the weekend.

On Saturday, the underwater search and recovery dive team Adventures With Purpose announced that it had located Jacob VanZant’s white Honda Pilot in the water at the western end of Eight Mile Road earlier in the day.