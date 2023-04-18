Car of missing man last seen in Lodi pulled from water

The vehicle of a missing Stockton man who was last seen in Downtown Lodi was found by a dive team over the weekend.
On Saturday, the underwater search and recovery dive team Adventures With Purpose announced that it had located Jacob VanZant’s white Honda Pilot in the water at the western end of Eight Mile Road earlier in the day.
The vehicle was 150 feet from shore and 18 feet underwater. Remains found inside were believed to be VanZant’s, the team said.
The San Joaquin County Coroner did not resond to a request for confirmation that the remains were VanZant’s Monday.
VanZant, 24, was last seen Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. as he was leaving Shangri La Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar.
He routinely ate at the Downtown Lodi eatery on Fridays before picking his girlfriend up from work on Hammer Lane in Stockton.
That night, he apparently lost his wallet and was unable to pay for his meal. His family said he told Shangri La employees he would find his wallet and return to pay.
In a Facebook video posted Saturday evening, Adventures With Purpose founder Jared Leisek said VanZant had about four Long Island Iced Teas while waiting for food at Shangri La before leaving to find his wallet.
Leisek said a couple saw a white Honda Pilot driving erratically southbound on Lower Sacramento Road shortly thereafter.
The couple followed the Pilot to the Armstrong Road intersection, where it sat through two red light cycles a total of 2.5 minutes, he said.
They lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Lower Sacramento Road and Whistler Way, he said.
Days before his vehicle was found, VanZant’s family said his cell phone “pinged” near the Delta, which gave Leisek and his team a general idea of where to search.
When the Pilot was found, it appeared to have suffered major front-end damage and its windshield was blown out.
A male was found inside wearing the hooded sweatshirt VanZant was reportedly wearing at the time of his disappearance.
Leisek said front-end damage of the Pilot indicated the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it plunged into to the water at the Eight Mile Road Ferry and Little Potato Slough.
He added that it appeared the male was attempting to get out of the vehicle as it sank.
“It is the belief of all of us that this is nothing more than an accident,” Leisek said. “There’s no foul play. Jacob was not in a self-harm situation. It’s just an unfortunate matter of high speed.”
Leisek and his team made news last summer when they were able to locate Kiely Rodni, the missing Nevada County 16-year-old who went missing after a party near Truckee.
The teenager and her 2013 Honda CRV were found underwater in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 23, just 300 yards from the party she had attended on Aug. 6.
VanZant’s mother did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
