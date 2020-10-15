The sisters of a man missing for more than two months are organizing a ground search and enlisting the services of a cadaver dog to find him from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 starting at North Guard Road off Highway 12, about one mile west of Interstate 5.
Larry Don Carter, 53, left his mother’s Lodi home on July 31 and disappeared. His van was found torched and abandoned two days later, and his dog was discovered wandering along a highway. He has not accessed his financial accounts or maintained his cellphone service, his family said.
Carter is a disabled veteran who has struggled with mental health issues, the family said. He was homeless for several years, but after purchasing a winning Lottery ticket a few years ago he began to turn his life around. For the past year, Carter has been living with his mother, but he has maintained friendships with members of the homeless community in Lodi, providing financial assistance and transportation.
Carter’s torched van was found near a homeless encampment where he had been known to visit friends, the family said.
The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery.
Carter is described as a Caucasian man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 225 pounds. He has short, cropped dark brown hair and brown eyes, and part of the middle finger on his right hand is missing. He has a large eagle tattooed on his upper left arm and “The higher power lives in me” tattooed across his chest.
For more information, call Nancy Galli at 209-609-7079.