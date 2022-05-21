There will be a new face representing District 2 on the Lodi City Council next fall.
Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler closed Wednesday’s council meeting with the announcement that he would not seek re-election in the Nov. 7 election.
“It’s been a stimulating and satisfying experience for me to observe the citizens of Lodi for these seven and a half years, including two terms as mayor,” he said. “I’ve received many compliments from citizens who value my leadership and would like to see it continue. Those sentiments mean a lot to me and I am honored. However, the time has come for me to return to my roots in the wine business.”
Chandler was first elected to the council in 2014, before the city was required to vote by district. He finished second among a field of seven candidates, including current councilmen Alan Nakanishi and Doug Kuehne.
He retained his seat on the council in 2018 during the city’s first district-based election, garnering 66.32% of the vote and defeating challenger Spencer Rhoads.
“In 2014, I ran on an economic development and tourism platform,” Chandler said. “I have lived up to that promise. Today we have a vibrant and exciting economy, our city is well-managed, and our citizens enjoy a high degree of service from their local government.”
Chandler has served as mayor in 2016 and 2019, and during his time on the council, has been instrumental in generating publicity for Lodi’s wine industry.
Some of his legacy projects have been building monuments dedicated to the wine industry at the Interstate 5 and Highway 99 interchanges at Turner Road, as well as helping bring the Amgen Tour of California to Lodi.
A fourth-generation resident of San Joaquin County and a seventh-generation Californian, Chandler moved to Lodi in 1991 when he became Winegrape Commission executive director, a role he held for 20 years.
He graduated from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo in 1978 with a degree in agribusiness, and later received a master’s degree in organizational management and development from the Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara.
Prior to his arrival in Lodi, Chandler served as a marketing manager for New World Wines, Inc. in San Martin; as well as the general manager for the Stevenot Winery in Murphys.
A self-employed winegrape grower and marketing professional, he and his wife Jan launched Burlington Chandler Wines in 2017, which he said has “taken off like a SpaceX rocket” thanks to the contributions of his children David and Laura.
The company has now become a legacy project for the family, he said.
“I make this announcement now as a courtesy to those who might seek this office,” Chandler said. “My dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Lodi will continue, but just not in the role of an elected council member. There’s much good to come and I will be an active participant.”
