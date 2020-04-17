If you’ve noticed that the sky looks awfully clear and blue in recent weeks, you’re not imagining things.
“We just came off our cleanest winter on record,” said Heather Heinks, the outreach and communications manager for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
Generally wet winters are better for air quality, because rain can clear particles of soot and other pollutants from the air. This year was fairly dry, but still a successful year, Heinks said.
“We give all the credit to our ‘Check Before You Burn’ rule,” she said.
In the past, the rule was more of a guideline, but in recent years, enforcement has ramped up.
The air district has also invested in encouraging Valley residents to think clean when it comes to heat-producing stoves, landscaping equipment and other tools. Incentives are available whenever residents switch from a wood-burning stove to a gas heating system or, in some counties, a pellet-burning system. Rebates are also available for those who switch from gas to electric lawnmowers, weed-eaters and other tools.
It hasn’t just been residents making a difference, Heinks added. Agricultural operations, trucking companies and manufacturers have also taken steps to help reduce pollution, Heinks said.
“It was a great winter. We’re on our way to meeting these federal standards for (particulate matter) pollution,” she said.
This winter logged the greatest number of “Good” and “Moderate” air quality days across all counties in the district on record, along with the lowest average particulate matter on record throughout the burning season.
One more factor may keep the local air clean for the next few months, though it’s still too soon to tell, Heinks said.
While the negative effects of COVID-19 on public health and the economy have been devastating, the pandemic has had one silver lining: It’s reducing air pollution levels around the world.
Satellite data collected by NASA showed that nitrogen dioxide — a pollutant formed by the burning of fossil fuels like coal and gas — dropped by 30% in the U.S. Northeast as states began instituting stay-at-home orders.
March 2020 showed the lowest levels of atmospheric nitrogen dioxide since 2005, when NASA began recording levels.
“These recent improvements in air quality have come at a high cost, as communities grapple with widespread lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders as a result of the spread of COVID-19,” the U.S. aerospace agency noted.
Similar declines have been seen in Los Angeles, Seattle and Denver.
China and Italy showed drastic drops in nitrogen dioxide that coincided with their shutdowns.
“Air pollution levels as observed by satellite are showing drastic improvements in many areas that have been undergoing restrictive quarantines due to COVID-19,” Peter DeCarlo, an associate professor of environmental health engineering at Johns Hopkins University, told Newsweek on March 24.
In China, nitrogen dioxide levels dropped 35% compared to the same time last year, with some cities seeing sharper decreases of 50% to 60%.
In the Indian city of Jalandhar, one of the most polluted in the Punjab region, residents were able to see the Dhauladhar mountains for the first time in decades as road traffic and factories ground to a halt.
“Never seen Dhauladhar range from my home rooftop in Jalandhar,” the international cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was born there 40 years ago, tweeted in early April.
Delhi’s particulate matter — one measure of air pollution — dropped 71% during the same period.
In San Joaquin County and the rest of the Valley, air quality numbers right now seem about usual for this time of year — when skies are usually the cleanest, Heinks said. The March numbers were good, but the soaking rains the area saw in March may play as much of a role as the coronavirus shutdown.
But in the next few months, the Valley may see lower pollution than usual like other areas around the world. The region has definitely seen a lot fewer vehicles on the road during the shutdown.
“If we get into the hot summer months and we’re still seeing this pristine air quality — it’s like a big social experiment,” Heinks said.
Even if the California shutdown doesn’t have the same drastic effects on the San Joaquin Valley’s pollution that it has had in big cities around the world, it shows that making small changes — such as driving a clean diesel or electric vehicle, or trading in wood stoves and gas lawnmowers for cleaner alternatives — can make a huge difference in emissions, Heinks said.
The district hopes that the cleaner air will lead to improved quality of life and health for Valley residents.
“That’s our ultimate mission,” Heinks said.
The Guardian environment editor Damian Carrington, Newsweek writer Aristos Georgiou and New Yorker writer Raghu Karnad contributed to this report.