209 forever? Apparently not.
Residents in the 209 in need of a new phone number might find themselves feeling like outsiders after the California Public Utilities Commission started rolling out the new 350 area code on Monday in 13 counties, including San Joaquin.
With the proliferation of cell phones driving up the demand for new numbers, the CPUC approved the new area code back in May.
Customers in the 209/350 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 350 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Customers receiving a 350 area code will be required to dial 1 plus the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 209 area code do today.
The 209/350 area code overlay serves all or portions of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties. It encompasses cities such as Lodi, Angels Camp, Atwater, Ceres, Dos Palos, Escalon, Galt, Gustine, Hughson, Ione, Lathrop, Livingston, Los Banos, Manteca, Merced, Modesto, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Plymouth, Ripon, Riverbank, Sonora, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, and Waterford. The 209 area code also covers Yosemite National Park and Kirkwood Mountain Resort.
Following are some key facts about the 209/350 area code overlay:
• Telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.
• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
• What is a local call now will remain a local call.
• Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long-distance calls.
• Customers still can dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.
Customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code plus 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, and others. Customers should ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.
Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 350 area code as a valid area code and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples include but are not limited to: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless or cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors, and/or other similar equipment.
