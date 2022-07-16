MORADA — A Stockton woman is facing felony animal abuse charges after several animals were found inside her Morada trailer earlier this month.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said officers with its Animal Services division responded to the report of foul odors and an excessive number of cats inside a trailer on the 4200 block of Waller Road.
When officers arrived, the smell of cat urine was so strong that Waterloo-Morada Fire Rural Fire District was called to help ventilate the property, reports state.
San Joaquin County Environmental Health Services also responded with equipment to ensure that ammonia levels were safe for human entry.
Everyone who entered the trailer wore chemical-protection suits and masks, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Numerous cats were found inside the trailer, and feces was observed on the floors, countertops and on appliances. Officers described the floor as “spongy,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Some cats were running loose throughout the trailer, reports state, and some were locked in cages. All of them appeared to be in poor health, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A total of 20 cats were recovered from the residence, and all displayed signs of respiratory infection and flea infestation. Due to the number of animals, they had to be housed at multiple shelter locations throughout the county, and are all awaiting medical attention, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Due to the extreme state of neglect, along with other factors, 58-year-old Deborah Fenning, of Stockton, was arrested on suspicion of 20 counts of felony animal cruelty. She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office said this is the first arrest for the Animal Services Unit.
An investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming, the Sheriff’s Office said.
