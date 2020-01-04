A woman was arrested after causing a collision with a parked vehicle on North Ham Lane on Friday evening.
Raymond Maravilla, a resident in the 800 block of North Ham Lane, said he was in his garage and witnessed the woman drive her dark-colored Fiat into his truck parked on the street around 4:30 p.m.
“The truck was parked right in front of my house,” he said. “She was driving up the street and just hit the truck and the trailer. She pushed it up onto the curb.”
Maravilla could not tell how fast the woman was driving, but said it was faster than one should be driving along Ham Lane.
The speed limit on that stretch of Ham Lane, near Daisy and Louie avenues, is about 35 miles an hour.
The Fiat struck the side of the trailer and truck’s bed on the driver’s side, leaving large dents in both. The force of the impact against Maravilla’s truck caused the Fiat to roll over onto its roof.
The driver was able to exit the Fiat and appeared uninjured. She was interviewed by officers and placed in handcuffs, then put into a patrol car before being driven from the scene.
Officers would not divulge any information at the scene, and a call to the watch commander was not returned by press time.
Traffic was diverted onto Lake Home Drive and Mason Street from Turner Road, and onto Daisy Avenue from Holly Drive while a tow truck operator cleaned the debris.
The scene was cleared before 5:30 p.m.