SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A single-vehicle motorcycle collision just west of Lodi led to a felony arrest on Saturday morning.
Officer Charlie Katzakian of the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office arrived at the scene of the collision at approximately 7:59 a.m. Saturday, he said in a Monday afternoon email. He found the driver, 24-year-old Matthew Machen of Lodi, in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a loaded stolen handgun and an unknown amount of methamphetamine, he said.
Machen was arrested on suspicion of eight felony charges including but not limited to vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
— John Bays
City of Lodi to hold groundwater meeting
LODI — The City of Lodi will hold a meeting on sustainable groundwater management from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 26 in the Holz Room at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
— John Bays
Love Lodi seeks sponsors, projects for April 13 event
LODI — Every April, hundreds of volunteers from throughout the city gather together for Love Lodi. They clean up trash, spread bark and pull weeds in parks, sing to seniors, wash windows, paint and more.
This year’s Love Lodi event is coming up on April 13, but is still in need of sponsors. Organizers are asking service clubs, businesses, churches and community members to help provide the materials and tools to complete 2019’s list of projects.
Love Lodi is also open to additional projects. For more information, to sponsor Love Lodi, or to organize or volunteer for a project, visit www.lovelodi.org.
— Kyla Cathey
Faith Community Church in Lodi to host comedians
LODI — Faith Community Church will host comedians Chonda Pierce and Karyn Williams at 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 18621 N. Highway 99 in Lodi.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at www.ticketfly.com. For more information, call 209-333-7089 or visit www.faithlodi.org.
— Oula Miqbel
The City of Galt offers free lunches to seniors
GALT — The City of Galt will offer lunches to seniors at the Chabolla Community Center at 600 Chabolla Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
The City of Galt has coordinated with Meals on Wheels and the Asian Community Center to offer free lunches to seniors 60 years old and older.
For more information, call the Asian Community Center at 916-444-9533.
— Oula Miqbel
AmeriCorps to offer programs in Stockton
STOCKTON — Reinvent Stockton will offer AmeriCorps programs in career exploration, academic tutoring, socio-emotional mentorship and college access programming in south Stockton.
AmeriCorps volunteers will work to improve the educational and behavioral outcomes of students in low-achieving elementary, middle and high schools in south Stockton.
To become an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer, apply online at bit.ly/stocktonvista.
— Oula Miqbel
Man dies in the Delta after car crashes into river
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A man died Saturday after the car he was driving fell down an embankment in the Delta into the Sacramento River, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a 2006 Nissan Armada north on Isleton Road at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, south of Andrus Island Road in the Delta, according to a press release from the CHP.
A witness stated that the car was “traveling at a high rate of speed” and momentarily went off the road onto the right shoulder, according to the release. The driver over-corrected to the left and lost control of the vehicle, the witness said.
The car hit a metal fence before falling down the embankment and into the Sacramento River, the CHP said. The car was seen upside down in the river before submerging.
On Sunday at about 12:20 p.m., the car was located and the victim was discovered inside, the release said. The man was identified only as a 25-year-old from Antioch.
— Sacramento Bee
State Archives to host speakers on women’s equality
SACRAMENTO — The California Archives Speaker Series will host Steve and Susie Swatt from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the California State Archives, 1020 O St., fourth floor.
The Swatts will discuss their most recent work, “Paving the Way: Women’s Struggle for Political Equality in California,” which tells the stories of dozens of women who overcame discrimination and stereotypes to help transform the political landscape of California from the Gold Rush to current times.
— Oula Miqbel