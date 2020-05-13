STOCKTON — All small businesses and health care nonprofits in Lodi will be able to apply for additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding through San Joaquin County, but the city itself may have to wait for another round.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the retroactive disbursement of more than $132.9 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse COVID-19 expenses and damages incurred during the current pandemic.
Funds will cover expenses and damages incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, county administrator Monica Nino said.
Of the $132.9 million in funds, $3 million will be allocated to each of the county’s five supervisoral districts. Nino said supervisors for each district will have the discretion to disperse the funds, which are earmarked for all small businesses and county health care partners.
In addition, all small businesses interested in obtaining CARES Act funding through the county must submit applications, she said.
“My goal is to give the board some discretion and positive impact on the business and health partners we have in the community,” Nino said.
The remaining funding — which is nearly $118 million — will be allocated to San Joaquin General Hospital, San Joaquin County Health Services Agency and other county departments, which have so far incurred $8.8 million in damages from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff said.
The county will also establish a reserve for health-related costs equal to the amount spent by various departments between March and July. The reserve will be used in anticipation of another COVID-19 emergency health experts are predicting to happen in the fall, staff said.
While small businesses and health-oriented nonprofits across the county will benefit from the CARES Act, individual cities will not be eligible for funding at this time, staff said
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer and Tracy City Manager Jenny Haruyama sent a joint letter to supervisors asking the board to consider funding municipalities, and expressed disappointment that the funding was limited to coronavirus response, can't be used to backfill budget losses as a result of the crisis, and must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020.
“We respect county staff's recommendation,” they wrote. “All local governments are struggling with this crisis together. And we understand the need to reserve any available resource. However we simply note that your cities would greatly appreciate access to funds that would otherwise sit in reserve. If other dollars became available to us at a later date we would be happy to reimburse the county funding.”
News of the funding comes as dozens of county residents urged supervisors to re-open the economy during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
“The economy is dying,” Lodi resident Terri Piper wrote. “We need our small businesses. Northern California is not like Southern California, especially when we have such a small number of cases. When you close one small business, you hurt them all.”
Clerk of the Board Rachel DeBord read similar public comments for nearly 90 minutes, many of which were submitted by Lodians.
“Small businesses make communities, not the big box stores, and they’ve been open this whole time,” Chris Christy wrote. “If your concern is the spread of this virus — which has not happened — Walmart, Target and Safeway have been open this whole time. People are losing everything they have, and it’s time to open businesses back up.”
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, said about 70% of the comments read during public comment were from District 4.
Because of that, he said he was apprehensive about giving himself and the other four supervisors the discretion to distribute the $3 million in CARES funding to small businesses.
Winn said some applicants may feel slighted if they are either denied funding, or don’t have the opportunity to receive funding in the event it runs out by the end of December.
He suggested the county create criteria that must be met before funding is allocated, such as setting a date by which businesses and nonprofits can apply.
“I have a problem with individual elected officials having the discretion to determine who gets funding and who does not,” he said. “I don’t know if $3 million will be enough. It may run out, and some may lose out on that opportunity. This needs to be as transparent and objective as possible.”
County staff said it would consider Winn’s criteria suggestion, and will return to the board in July with a funding update.