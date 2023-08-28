LODI — An adult improv class meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Changing Faces Theater Company, 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, and the community is invited to join in the fun.
The Night Club is a drop-in event with weekly sign-ups on Facebook and Instagram. The first session is free; after that, each session is $10 at the door. Participants play group games, volunteer for scenes, or can just watch and enjoy. The focus is on improv comedy basics.
Sayla Music Academy to host open mic on Thursday
LODI — Sayla Music Academy invites community members to join in an open mic night from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the One-Eighty Teen Center, 17 W. Lockeford St., Lodi. Both performers and audience members are welcome.
This event is free. Sign-ups begin at 6:45 p.m.
Lodi Public Library to hold computer classes
LODI — The Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., will offer the following free classes in the Computer Learning Center in September:
• Beginning Excel: Sept. 2
• Computer Basics: Mon., Sept. 11
• File and Folder Management: Sept. 12
• Intermediate Excel: Sept. 16
• Each class starts at 10 a.m. and runs about three hours.
In addition, the library offers individual PC help, plus iPhone and iPad support on various dates and times.
For more information or to register for a class, email CLCsignup@gmail.com or call the library at 209-333-5554.
Jackson Rancheria player hits $1.3M jackpot
JACKSON — Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort announced that a player scored a progressive jackpot win of more than $1.3 million on Thursday.
The winning guest was playing the slot machine Wild Wild Buffalo with a bet amount of $3.75 when they hit the massive jackpot, totaling $1,369,013.49.
“We are thrilled that our winning guest, who is one of our Dreamcatcher’s Club members, hit such a major jackpot,” said Crystal Jack, CEO of Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. “The Grand Progressive was won during a bonus wheel spin. You never know when you will hit it big, and Jackson Rancheria is the place to test your luck!”
Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort features more than 1,500 progressive video slots, video Keno, and video poker games, as well as 32 table games.
