LODI — An adult improv class meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Changing Faces Theater Company, 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi, and the community is invited to join in the fun.

The Night Club is a drop-in event with weekly sign-ups on Facebook and Instagram. The first session is free; after that, each session is $10 at the door. Participants play group games, volunteer for scenes, or can just watch and enjoy. The focus is on improv comedy basics.