STOCKTON — Whether you’re seeking a job in the wine industry or just want to increase your knowledge, Delta College will launch what it calls its “perfect pairing” for students and faculty.
For the first time in its history, Delta College will offer wine hospitality courses this spring, giving employees in the restaurant and tourism industries the opportunity to increase their earnings, as well as wine aficionados the chance to learn more about their favorite interest.
“This is an amazing chance for Delta College to give members of our community expertise in an industry that is increasingly important for our region,” culinary arts professor Mark Berkner said in a media statement issued Tuesday.
“Whether you work with wine for a living and want to increase your skills and make more money, or if you simply love wine and think you’d enjoy learning more about it, these new classes will be of interest to you,” he said.
Students can either take a series of classes to earn a degree or certificate in wine hospitality, or they can just take a class or two to increase their knowledge.
Because some of the courses involve wine tasting, students must be at least 21 years old to enroll.
The college has been developing wine courses for several years in collaboration with the San Joaquin County wine industry.
Courses being offered this spring include Introduction to Viticulture/Winemaking, Wine Service for Hospitality, and Food and Wine Pairing.
The introduction course will give students the opportunity to learn about the world of viticulture, including the history of wine, varieties of grapes from around the world, how wine is made, and how to evaluate taste.
Students will learn how to serve wine in the hospitality industry, including how to purchase and store it, how to create a wine list, and standards for serving in a restaurant or banquet setting in the Wine Service for Hospitality course.
In the Food and Wine Pairing course, students will learn how to pair wines with appropriate foods, including how to suggest and sell appropriate wines in a restaurant setting. Students will also spend time in the kitchen matching foods that pair well with various wines.
Future courses planned by staff will include tasting room operations, direct to consumer wine sales, wine marketing and winery event planning.
Berkner said the program is a good fit for restaurant servers who can earn bigger tips by learning how to better market appropriate wines to their patrons.
These skills may also come in handy for those who are working, or would like to work, in tasting rooms at local wineries in the Delta, the Sierra foothills, as well as in and around Lodi, he said.
The Lodi appellation is home to 80 boutique wineries and an area that produces nearly 40% of California’s premium Zinfandel, according to the Lodi Winegrape Commission.
“Very few colleges in California are offering wine hospitality courses, and yet we know that the wine industry is rapidly growing in many areas,” Berkner said. “It’s a perfect pairing for Delta College.”
For more information visit deltacollege.edu/apply, or search for “wine” at deltacollege.search.collegescheduler.com.