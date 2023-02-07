Galt resident Sean Duryee has been chosen to lead the CHP

Galt resident Sean Duryee, right, pictured with Gov. Gavin Newsom, has been named the new commissioner of the California Highway Patrol.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

A long-time California Highway Patrol veteran and Galt resident has been chosen to lead the agency after the abrupt retirement of his predecessor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Sean Duryee as the new commissioner of the California Highway Patrol last Friday.