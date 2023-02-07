Galt resident Sean Duryee has been chosen to lead the CHP

A long-time California Highway Patrol veteran and Galt resident has been chosen to lead the agency after the abrupt retirement of his predecessor.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Sean Duryee as the new commissioner of the California Highway Patrol last Friday.
“I’m super humbled and proud to lead this great agency with such a legacy that has been laid before by others,” Duryee said Monday.
Duryee, 48, has been serving as the agency’s acting commissioner since January, a month after Amanda Ray announced her retirement.
Ray, 56, was the first woman to lead the CHP, and retired after just two years on the job. The CHP did not provide a reason for her retirement, or whether or not it had been a planned departure.
Duryee has been with the agency since 1998, and has served in several positions, most recently as deputy commissioner under Ray.
He has also served as executive assistant to the commissioner, special representative to the legislature, commander of the department’s commercial vehicle section, academy instructor and cadet.
He has been the Liberty Ranch High School girls varsity basketball team’s head coach since 2019, leading the Lady Hawks to their first league title in December.
He also served four years in the U.S. Army before joining the CHP, and has been a Galt resident since 2001.
“A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a media statement. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
During his career with the agency, Duryee has received a variety of awards and honors, including the Governor’s Employee Safety Award for his efforts to enhance officer safety training. Outside of his law enforcement career, Duryee has taught community self-defense courses, and has volunteered for local church youth groups, the Boy Scouts of America, the Cub Scouts and Explorer programs.
He earned an associate’s degree in sociology from Sacramento City College and a bachelors’ in criminal justice management from Union Institute and University.
Duryee still needs to be confirmed by the state senate, and will earn $315,348 a year as CHP Commissioner. the governor’s office said.
