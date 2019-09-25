LODI — Six windows were broken at the American Legion Hall over the weekend. The vandalism was discovered Monday morning around 11 a.m.
The damage occurred on the south-facing side of the building, which neighbors Lawrence Park.
Martin Jones, adjutant with the American Legion Lodi Post 22, said the cost to replace the broken windows is estimated at $400.
Jones said the vandalism occurred sometime after midnight on Saturday, when the cleaning crew left the property after an event, and before Monday morning, when it was discovered. Jones said an officer with the Lodi Police Department came out Monday to take a report, but Lt. Fernando Martinez could not immediately locate the report when reached Tuesday morning.
On Sunday, the nearby grandstand and press box at Tony Zupo Field were destroyed in a fire, but it is not known if the two incidents are connected.
— Bea Ahbeck
Lodi man arrested for threatening Ripon teen
RIPON — A Lodi man is being held at San Joaquin County Jail for making threats with the intent to terrorize, after speaking with a Ripon teenager through social media last week.
On Sept. 20, Ripon Police Department officers responded to a residence on Cindy Drive in that city at 10:29 p.m. on a report of a threat received through social media to a minor.
Officers determined an anonymous user of a social media platform threatened to come to the teen’s high school on Monday and confront them, police said.
Detectives were able to locate the user through the social media site, and determined they lived in Lodi, police said.
On Sunday, detectives contacted Danish Khan, 24, at his home in Lodi. Police said Khan admitted to the statements made to the teen. He was arrested and taken to San Joaquin County Jail.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call (209) 599-0275, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Transient arrested for armed robbery
LODI — A transient brandished a knife at the Love’s Travel Plaza truck stop on Sept. 15 after a clerk there confronted him for leaving the store with unpaid merchandise, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies found the man, later identified as Steven Demby, at a homeless camp across the street with the merchandise that day, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Demby, 46, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and using a deadly weapon. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
Deputies find guns and ‘Scream’ mask in search
ACAMPO — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in an Acampo orchard near Mann and Acampo roads at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies contacted the occupant, later identified as Henry Reyes, and found drugs, guns, ammunition and a Halloween “Scream” mask in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
One of the guns was determined to be stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said. Reyes was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, drug and firearm charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Another man was in the vehicle with Reyes was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers