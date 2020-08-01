Tuesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
Key items:
- Discuss retroactive acceptance of award from US Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing capacity in the amount of $608,927.
- Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic in San Joaquin County.
When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org or the board’s YouTube channel.
Galt City Council
Key items:
- Appointment of Lorenzo Hines Jr. as City Manager and approval of employment contract.
- Receive COVID-19 update.
- Approve annexation of 39.5 acres for Fairway Oaks and Island development.
When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.ca.us.
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education
Key items:
- Discuss district pandemic safety plan.
- Receive 45-day budget revision report.
- Approval of special education MOU with Pacific Charter Institute, Inc.
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, online at the board’s YouTube channel.
WEDNESDAY
Lodi City Council
Key item: Public hearing to renew the Lodi Tourism Business Improvement District.
When and where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi or www.lodi.gov.