Tuesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

Key items:

  • Discuss retroactive acceptance of award from US Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing capacity in the amount of $608,927.
  • Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic in San Joaquin County.

When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at www.sjgov.org or the board’s YouTube channel.

Galt City Council

Key items:

  • Appointment of Lorenzo Hines Jr. as City Manager and approval of employment contract.
  • Receive COVID-19 update.
  • Approve annexation of 39.5 acres for Fairway Oaks and Island development.

When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.ca.us.

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education

Key items:

  • Discuss district pandemic safety plan.
  • Receive 45-day budget revision report.
  • Approval of special education MOU with Pacific Charter Institute, Inc.

When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, online at the board’s YouTube channel.

WEDNESDAY

Lodi City Council

Key item: Public hearing to renew the Lodi Tourism Business Improvement District.

When and where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi or www.lodi.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus