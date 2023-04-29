Volunteers make the Street Faire happen

Thousands of people filled the streets of Downtown Lodi at the Lodi Street Faire in 2022.

 SCOTT HOWELL/NEWS-SENTINEL

His day begins at 2:30 a.m., as the city still sleeps.

He drives through Downtown Lodi assisting Lodi police clear the streets of illegally parked cars and other impediments to the day’s event.