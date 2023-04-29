Volunteers make the Street Faire happen

His day begins at 2:30 a.m., as the city still sleeps.
He drives through Downtown Lodi assisting Lodi police clear the streets of illegally parked cars and other impediments to the day’s event.
It’s Street Faire Sunday in Lodi, and everyone in the all-volunteer crew knows their part. Many of them have been doing it for years.
For Mono Geralis, who acts as the event’s troubleshooter, this isn’t work, it’s a passion.
Once the signal is given at 4 a.m., a parade of vendors will begin flooding School, Church, Walnut, Oak, Pine and Elm streets with vehicles, tables, tents and treasures. There are hundreds of them, occupying every inch of space along the streets of Downtown Lodi, filling 14 square blocks.
There should be as many as 400 vendors at the Faire on Sunday, May 7. They come from all over, including out of state, to sell or promote their wares. In the past, some vendors have come from as far away as South Dakota and Washington.
The first Street Faire was held May 3, 1992 on School Street. The event, sponsored by the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce, was spread over two blocks, according to Geralis, who has worked at every one of them.
Attractions included antiques, arts and crafts, new and used items, and food prepared and served by the Eagles Lodge, Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi and Wine and Roses, among others. There was also live music provided by The Lost Highway Band, Gordy the Banjo-ologist, and Jack Franklin’s Circus Calliope.
The Faire attracted an estimated 20,000 visitors and 356 vendors in 1992. The event has boasted as many as 850 vendors and an estimated crowd of as many as 80,000 people in more recent years. In the beginning, vendors spent $60 for a space along the street. Today, the same booth costs between $140 and $180.
Before it was a Street Faire it was a flea market, held at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds in the early 1970s. It was organized by the Lodi Retail Merchants Committee, an arm of the Chamber, and net proceeds were used to pay for Christmas decorations in Downtown Lodi. It’s first chairman was JC Penney Manager Earl Williams.
The first one featured an eclectic array of items, many of which looked like things you’d find at a garage sale. There were a handful of food vendors offering breakfast and lunch fare. Volunteers in golf carts drove around offering free coffee and donuts to sellers, and shuttling customers with large purchases to their cars.
The first flea market was surprisingly successful and they were held at least annually thereafter. At some point organizers decided to move the event to the Grape Bowl, according to a 1993 News-Sentinel article.
Chairwoman of the first Street Faire was the late Doreen Rice, who was given the
unofficial title of “Mom of the Faire.” She is largely credited with the early success of the semi-annual event, but she had help. Approximately 25 members of her extended family were among the many volunteers at the first Faire.
“Everybody was astounded at the success of it all,” Rice said at the time.
Rice would receive the Chamber Volunteer of the Year award in 1992 in recognition of her Street Faire efforts. The following year she would be awarded a lifetime membership in the Chamber. She was given the William T. Harkins Citizen of the Year Award by the Chamber in 1999. Rice died in 2007 at age 75.
Within a few short years the Street Faire grew to include the entire length of School Street, from Lodi Avenue to Locust, and Church Street from Walnut to Locust, plus side streets. A Food Alley was designated and a beer garden added.
Culinary offerings have included bratwurst on a bun, burritos, pickles, giant onion rings, cookies, sandwiches and cotton candy, to name a few. Food trucks have also become part of the culinary offering.
The 1993 Faire featured a raffle of 45 prizes, including a free night’s stay at a local motel and gift certificates for food and equipment. Other winners scored a free chiropractic exam. The grand prize was an answering/fax machine worth about $875. The Chamber also sold commemorative wine glasses that year.
Geralis, 56, who began volunteering at local events at age 16, said over the years, “Every friend in my life got involved.”
He and Rice were especially close. Geralis says he and his “Street Faire family” would spend Christmases together. It has been a tight-knit group.
After doing 60-some Faires to date, Geralis says what used to take them all year to plan and organize now takes a couple weeks. He and event chairwoman Marie Rodriguez get together two weeks ahead of time just to touch bases and do what little prep needs to be done. It’s become second-nature to them. Everyone knows their job.
Rodriguez and Geralis have worked together the whole time the Faire has been in Downtown.
“She’s my sister,” he says fondly, referring to Rodriguez.
There have been many volunteers for the event over the years. Many have died or moved away. Geralis and Rodriguez say some of the more notables were Keith Land, Bob and Carolyn Johnson, Ken Gini, Tony Trassare, Ray Hirning and Gary Markle, who made T-shirts and put the banner up across Pine Street.
Other early-day volunteers included Jill Neri, Rick Pelton, Judy Rigby, Steve Reeves, Deanna Enright, Laura Mullen, Gary Mullen, Bob Eggbert, Leonard Freitas, and Dodie Aggerholm. Others include Frank Ortiz, Ron Buck, David Cutler, Donna Munson, Dan Battilana, Charley Hauner, Duane Simpfenderfer, and Cathy, Lance, Bill, Brenda, and Dean Newhall — all relatives of Doreen Rice.
Volunteers have always made the event work, made it profitable. There were about 80 of them who staged the first one in 1992. Today there’s about 50, and that’s clearly not enough, says Geralis.
“We don’t have enough volunteers,” he says.
While there have been hundreds of volunteers who have come and gone, none are more dedicated to the cause than Geralis and Rodriguez. Mono says he’s “100% committed” to the Faire.
“I even canceled a trip to Disneyland because it fell on Street Faire Sunday,” he confesses.
Rodriguez also worked closely with Doreen Rice. She says Rice chose her to succeed her as event chairwoman just before she died. Following in Rice’s footsteps, she says it’s been her goal to keep it a “premiere event.”
The semi-annual Street Faire has become a major source of revenue for the Chamber of Commerce. The organization depends upon its success. It was a devastating blow to the Chamber and its finances when both of the 2020 and the May 2021 Faires had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t think it would come back,” says Geralis.
But it did. As an interim measure, the chamber held a much-scaled-down event in the parking lot of First Baptist Church.
The Faire returned to Downtown on Oct. 3, 2021; however, the Chamber had trouble attracting many of the same vendors. Some were afraid to be exposed to crowds and declined to participate.
Then-Chamber President and CEO Pat Patrick said at the time the 2021 Faire would be smaller than usual. Many of merchants who rented booths in previous years left the craft and antique business.
In the year and a half since, the event has achieved some sense of normalcy.
The Faire has been a financial success since the beginning. The Chamber reported total income of $32,167 and a net profit after expenses of $16,495 for the October 1992 event. A year later the Faire garnered the Chamber $23,000 in net profit. Patrick says the event has realized net profits as high as $60,000.
The types of goods sold has also changed, he says. Antiques have always been a dominant category, but now, antiques are “fading away,” Geralis says.
“They used to take all of School Street,” he says.
Rodriguez says she learned to volunteer from her parents, who were active in the Lions Club.
“I do it for my own pleasure,” she says.
Geralis says he’s looking forward to volunteering again at May’s Street Faire.
“It’s who I am. I love people. I love getting involved. Give and you will receive,” he says gratefully.
“I’ve been to every Street Faire. I take pride in that,” adds Geralis. “I’ll be there ‘til the end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.