The Lodi Public Library Foundation celebrated the students hacking the library’s Teen Scene with Code Steam on Thursday evening.
Teens and members of the Library Foundation filled the teen space to celebrate the students who have participated in courses offered by Jateen Bhakta and his wife, Clare. They have introduced students and adults to the tech world with classes that are geared to all technology skillsets.
Students in attendance received certificates and shirts to celebrate their growth and understanding of coding and software development.
The Bhaktas have been teaching coding classes in the Bay Area and work with Sacramento-area game developers.
“After renovating (the teen space), we wanted to bring something to the teens in the community that would interest them,” Nancy Potts, president of the Lodi Public Library Foundation said.
Yvette Herrera, the Adult Literacy Program coordinator believes the need to offer Code Steam at the library is crucial to providing a relevant resources to the teens in the community.
“As the needs of the community change, we have to embrace those changes and provide services that will encourage people to visit the library and take advantage of the resources we offer,” Herrera said.
The Teen Center at the library has become a tech hub for Lodi’s youths who are keen on learning about coding languages and the nuances of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Through Code Steam they are given the tools needed to masterfully design video games, code and create.
For many teens, Code Steam offers the exposure they need to tap into their curiosity and creativity.
“I wanted to learn how to make games that I like to play and from there I started taking coding classes with Code steam,” middle school student Jesse Selling said.
Selling has taken 13 classes with Code Steam and has learned how to code successfully and create video games. From the experience Selling has had, he hopes to continue to develop his understanding of the various technological fields of study, with the goal of one day working at NASA.
According to Clare Bhakta, students are developing a real-world familiarity with coding that teaches them how to problem solve and successfully create computer software, apps, and websites.
“They become resilient because when you are coding you can make a lot of errors, that you end having to go back and fix. They are gaining practical skills that they can continue to build on,” Bhakta said.
Middle School Student Leila Kharufeh has been taking Code Steam classes since they were first introduced, which has helped her broaden her understanding of computer programming.
“I like robotics, Legos and video games, so I thought I would give this a try. I have been coming to the classes since the beginning,” Kharufeh said.
Through her experience with the Code Steam classes, Kharufeh established a fondness for programming and would like to pursue it as a career.
Bhakta believes that the library is helping connect students with technology in a way that allows them to understand and construct technology.
“It is about more than using technology it is about being able to build it,” Bhakta said. “More teens have become more intrigued by the function of technology as well, and we are seeing that take place in schools with the robotic academies and the tech-based classes.”
Code Steam classes are offered free to the public, through donations made by the Lodi Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Lodi Public Library.
“We will be hosting a Storyteller fundraiser to help raise funds for Code Steam,” the Lodi Public Library Foundation Vice-President Radhika Rao said.
The fundraiser will be held on Sept 21. Tickets are available online at www.lodilibraryfoundation.org, or by calling 209-333-5536.