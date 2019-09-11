A beloved summer tradition is falling into place through autumn, as the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial team up to bring a healthy farmers market.
The market kicks off this Thursday and will operate every Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Adventist Health location on the corner of Lower Sacramento Road and Vine Street.
Adventist Health pursued the partnership after working with the Lodi chamber on the “Healthy Lodi” Initiative, according to a statement issued by Adventist.
“The Healthy Lodi Initiative’s goal is to better the health of our community by making healthy food choices available everywhere, and thereby reducing diabetes, obesity, stroke, heart attack, and other conditions,” the statement read.
The chamber believes offering a produce-driven market will assist in meeting the goals of the initiative.
“The location will provide excellent visibility for the farmers, and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial is excited to be a big part of offering the healthy choices and freshest produce to the community,” said Tami Weese, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s nutrition and food services director.
The market will bring 10 local vendors to sell their produce, nuts, eggs and olive oil.
“Some of our vendors from the Lodi Farmers Market are still looking to sell great quality products from this year’s long growing season. The Healthy Lodi Farmers Market will give them an avenue to do so.” President and CEO of the Lodi Chamber Pat Patrick said.
The market is expected to be available until November. It has not been determined if the market will operate during the winter.
For more information on the Healthy Lodi Farmers Market, contact Tami Weese at weeseta@ ah.org or Pat Patrick at ppatrick@lodichamber.
com.