LODI — The San Joaquin County Coroner identified 20-year-old Jess Bradford Jr. and 16-year-old Michael Wyrick, both of Stockton, as the two occupants of a stolen vehicle that crashed at Peterson Park early Monday morning.
Lodi Police Department said officers responded to the report of two suspicious men with flashlights in the in the area of Palm Avenue and California Street at 12:52 a.m. Monday.
Officers attempted to stop two white vehicles, which split up and fled. A short pursuit of one of the vehicles was terminated.
About 30 minutes later, officers responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the fence and a tree at Peterson Park.
An investigation revealed it was one of the vehicles officers had attempted to stop. Bradford and Wyrick were pronounced dead at the scene. The second stolen vehicle and its occupants are still outstanding.
Grace & Mercy to host Fundraiser for Africa
LODI — Grace & Mercy Charitable Foundation will host its annual Fundraiser for Africa dinner on Friday, May 26 at 425 N. Sacramento St., Lodi. The event will raise funds for rice, beans and other sustenance for the children of Africa.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance by visiting www.gracemercyfoundation.com.
Public Defender’s Office to hold expungement clinic
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office will host a free expungement clinic for criminal records on Saturday, May 20 in room 1 at 102 S. San Joaquin St., Stockton.
To qualify, the conviction must have occurred within the county and you must not have any charges pending in any county or be on supervision.
The Public Defender’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
