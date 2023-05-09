LODI — The San Joaquin County Coroner identified 20-year-old Jess Bradford Jr. and 16-year-old Michael Wyrick, both of Stockton, as the two occupants of a stolen vehicle that crashed at Peterson Park early Monday morning.

Lodi Police Department said officers responded to the report of two suspicious men with flashlights in the in the area of Palm Avenue and California Street at 12:52 a.m. Monday.