LOCKEFORD — Santa Claus is making stops in Lockeford and Victor as well this year, with the help of the Mokelumne Rural Fire District.
Starting at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, Santa will leave Station 13 and head to the Victor Market, then visit various neighborhoods in Victor. On Wednesday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 18, Santa will visit various locations in Lockeford, again leaving the station at about 5:30 p.m.
For more information, including detailed routes, visit www.facebook.com/mkefire13.
— K. Cathey
December omelet breakfast canceled
LODI — The American Legion’s Omelet Breakfast for December has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The organizations is hoping to be able to host the event in January.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County supes seek volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 4. The board of will consider applications at its Jan. 26 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
- Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee — One member.
- Assessment Appeals Board #2 — First alternate and second alternate.
- Building Board of Appeals — One licensed architect.
- Community Action Board — One fourth supervisoral district representative.
- Council for Quality Education and Care of Children — One community representative, one consumer representative, two discretionary representatives, one public agency representative and one child care provider representative.
- Harmony Grove Church Advisory Council — One member.
- Lodi Community Center Advisory Board — One low-income representative.
- San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee — An agricultural/industry representative and an alternate, and one environmental interest group representative.
- Workforce Development Board — One at-large representative of a local business.
Applications for all positions are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton; online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions _committees; by email at committees@sjgov.org; or by calling 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers