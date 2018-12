Parade of Lights excites Lodi crowds The twenty-third annual Lodi Parade of Lights officially rang in the holiday season as it entertained thousands of viewers in downtown Lodi. The Navy Reserve Color Guard from Sacramento lead the parade.

The Grand Marshall was Lodi native Mackenzie Freed who is the current Miss California.

Parade of Lights excites Lodi crowds The twenty-third annual Lodi Parade of Lights officially rang in the holiday season as it entertained thousands of viewers in downtown Lodi. Buy this photo

Members of the Lodi High School Color Guard performed.

Lodi High School Honor Band.

Pacific Coast Producers train float churned out a cloud of snow.

Sadie Iribe and her children (Kenneth, age 8; Nathan, age 5; and Daleyea, age 2) positioned themselves on Lockeford Street near the beginning of the parade.

Members of Girl Scout Troop SU113 dressed up as birds.

Ken and Mary Jackson peddled their way in the parade.