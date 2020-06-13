LODI — Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Lodi Police Department detectives served a search warrant in the 700 block of South Church Street.
During a search of the property, detectives found a stolen loaded handgun, a pair of nunchaku and several magazines for a handgun.
Ricky Garcia, 31, of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of stolen property, possession of nunchaku, and gang enhancements, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Positions on S.J. County boards open
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, July 3.
Supervisors will consider qualified applications at their Aug. 4 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Training dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
• Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee: One San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation representative
• In-Home Supportive Services Advisory Commission: One provider representative; three user representatives; and one “other” representative.
• Parks and Recreation Commission: One at-large representative
• Workforce Development Board: One community based organization representative; one San Joaquin County Probation Department representative; one District 4 representative of local business; seven at-large representatives; one representative of a local economic development agency; one representative from the Human Services Agency; one representative of local vocational rehabilitation program; one local education agency representative.
Applications for all positions listed above are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627, Stockton. You can also find applications online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees; email committees@sjgov.org. or call 209468-2350.
— Wes Bowers