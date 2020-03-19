California residents are required to "stay at home" starting Thursday evening and until further notice, by order of the state's Public Health Officer and the director of the California Department of Public Health.
The order seeks to reduce exposure of the coronavirus COVID-19 within the state and especially for at-risk populations, including persons over 65 and persons with underlying health conditions.
As of Thursday, Sacramento County was reporting 45 confirmed cases of cornavirus, including three deaths. In neighboring San Joaquin County, which had not issued a shelter-in-place order prior to the state mandate, health officials were reporting 17 confirmed cases and two deaths.
"This is a moment we need to make tough decisions," Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Associated Press. "We need to recognize reality."
Under the mandatory order, all Californians are ordered to stay at home or place of residence. To the degree individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.
All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or living unit are prohibited.
Residents may leave their residences only for essential activities, such as food or medical care. According to the Associated Press, residents may also walk or exercise outside while practicing social distancing.
All businesses except essential businesses are required to cease all activities except minimum basic operations. All dine-in restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms and fitness studios will close, according to the order. Restaurants may continue to deliver or offer takeout food service.
Gas stations, pharmacies, food (including grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores and farmers markets), banks and laundromats/laundry services may remain open.
All travel, including, but not limited to, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, except essential travel and activities are prohibited.
Essential activities are defined as:
- Engaging in activities or perform tasks essential to health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members, such as, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food and other grocery and cleaning products.
- Engaging in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements as defined, such as walking, hiking, biking, running or equestrian activities.
- Performing work to provide essential products and services at essential businesses and government entities as well as other nonprofit organizations.
- Caring for a family member or pet in another household.